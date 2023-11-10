Powerful Earthquake Strikes Central Morocco, Causing Panic but No Major Damage

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 hit central Morocco late on Friday, creating panic among residents and tourists in Marrakesh. The tremor, which originated at a depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles), occurred approximately 72 km (44 miles) northeast of Marrakesh at around 11 p.m. local time (2200 GMT). Thankfully, there have been no immediate reports of significant damage or casualties.

Witnesses shared videos on social media capturing the intense shaking of buildings and people rushing out into the streets. Despite the chaos depicted in these videos, there appears to be only minor destruction and scattered rubble visible. Reuters was unable to independently verify the authenticity of these videos.

This earthquake serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of our planet and the vulnerability of areas prone to seismic activity. It is crucial for communities living in such regions to be well-prepared and have robust disaster management strategies in place. Morocco’s response to this recent seismic event showcases the effectiveness of their preparedness measures, as the country was able to avoid significant damage and loss of life.

Though the ground may shake and buildings may tremble, the strength and resilience of individuals and communities are truly tested in times of crisis. The people of Morocco, both residents, and visitors, have once again demonstrated their resilience and ability to stay composed in the face of adversity.

As we move forward, it is imperative to continue investing in scientific research and technological advancements that aid in earthquake prediction and early warning systems. By doing so, we can strive to minimize the impact of future earthquakes and ensure the safety of vulnerable regions across the globe.