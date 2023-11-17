A Strong Earthquake Hits Southern Philippines, Causing Casualties and Damage

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 struck the southern part of the Philippines, resulting in the loss of one life and leaving at least 18 injured. The earthquake, which originated off the coast of Mindanao island, had a depth of 60 km (37.3 miles). This seismic event caused significant damage to various buildings and infrastructure in the affected areas.

Officials confirmed that one person lost their life in the disaster, and 18 others sustained injuries based on initial assessments. The town of Glan, near the epicenter, reported damage to its municipal office building and gymnasium. Additionally, the tremors caused a disruption in the electricity supply to the area.

The Philippines is located within the Pacific Ring of Fire, a geographical area known for its high seismic activity due to the presence of numerous volcanoes. As a result, earthquakes are relatively common in the country. This latest incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers posed by living in such regions.

Authorities did not issue a tsunami warning following the earthquake. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) and the Pacific Tsunamic Warning Center assured the public that a tsunami was not expected.

While there were no immediate reports of casualties in nearby Koronadal city, officials are investigating reports of a damaged shopping mall. The safety of employees was prioritized, leading to their evacuation from the mall. However, the extent of the damage is yet to be determined.

PHIVOLCS Director Teresito Bacolcol stated that the earthquake had a destructive intensity, indicating the likelihood of substantial structural damage. The duration of the earthquake lasted several seconds, and residents were urged to remain vigilant for aftershocks, with the potential for aftershocks as strong as magnitude 6.2.

Witnesses described the impact of the earthquake, emphasizing the shaking of buildings and the sight of cracked walls and fallen computers. The intensity of the quake was felt not only by residents but also had an impact on public spaces. Passengers at the General Santos City airport were swiftly evacuated to the tarmac to ensure their safety.

As the affected areas in the southern Philippines begin the process of recovery, it is essential for residents to stay informed and prepared for potential aftershocks. Authorities and disaster response teams are working diligently to assess the damage and provide support to those affected.

