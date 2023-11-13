A Powerful Earthquake Rocks the Capital of Colombia

An impactful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck Bogota, the capital city of Colombia, causing panic among residents and resulting in unfortunate incidents. While there were no immediate reports of significant damage, one woman tragically lost her life as she jumped from the 10th floor of a building in an act of panic.

The earthquake, which was accompanied by numerous aftershocks, was recorded by the United States Geological Survey. Colombia’s national geological service reported it as a magnitude of 6.1. The seismic event occurred at 12:04 pm local time, with its epicenter located in El Calvario, a town around 40km southeast of Bogota. The earthquake took place at a shallow depth of less than 30km.

As the ground trembled, buildings swayed and sirens blared, thousands of fearful residents hurriedly evacuated into the streets of the capital. Unfortunately, one woman met a tragic end in the southeast area of the city, as she succumbed to panic and fell from the 10th floor of a residential building. The mayor of Bogota, Claudia Lopez, expressed deep sorrow for the incident and extended support to those affected by providing medical care.

Besides this unfortunate fatality, the earthquake caused minimal damage in other areas. Colombia’s Congress reported minor damages to the chamber of representatives, where a decorative plaster fell from the ceiling onto a desk, fortunately without injuring anyone. However, windows in the affected area suffered some damage.

The earthquake also affected neighboring towns. The entire municipality of El Calvario had to be evacuated as a precautionary measure, and in Villavicencio, authorities reported a landslide with ongoing assessments for further impacts.

The initial earthquake was followed by aftershocks, adding to the anxiety of the city’s residents. The second quake was estimated to have a magnitude of 5.6, while a subsequent aftershock measured 4.8. These tremors serve as a reminder that central Colombia is located in a seismically active region, with one of the country’s major geological faults running through it.

It is important to note that Colombia is no stranger to strong seismic events. In March, authorities had already issued warnings about increased seismic activity near the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, which caused the country’s largest recorded natural disaster by claiming the lives of 25,000 people in 1985. Additionally, in 2008, an earthquake centered in El Calvario resulted in the loss of 11 lives.

