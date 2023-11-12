Real America’s Voice Investigating Alleged Prank Call Involving Trump

Real America’s Voice, a conservative news channel, is currently conducting an investigation to determine whether pro-Trump journalist John Solomon and co-host Amanda Head were deceived by a prank caller posing as former President Donald Trump. The incident occurred during a phone interview on Thursday night.

During the conversation, it became apparent that something was amiss. The caller’s voice sounded artificial and glitchy, leading many to speculate that it could be an AI program. Following the sharing of interview clips on social media by Solomon and Real America’s Voice, criticism and skepticism flooded in, even from prominent conservatives.

Robert J. Sigg, the owner of the network, expressed his concern over the incident and stated that an internal investigation would be initiated to ascertain whether his hosts were tricked. Sigg emphasized that such occurrences do not align with the company’s values and that additional training on journalistic practices and presenting accurate information to the public will be implemented.

Solomon, a former Fox News contributor and a central figure in Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy, insisted that the caller was indeed the former president. He maintained that it was not AI but rather an authentic conversation with Trump, arranged through the appropriate channels.

While Sigg suggested the caller sounded like an AI bot, Solomon stood by the authenticity of the interview. He claimed to have coordinated with Trump’s staff, discussed the topics in advance, and initiated the call from the correct location. The Trump campaign did not immediately comment on the situation.

Solomon’s close ties to Trump and his reporting on the “deep state” have raised concerns in the past. His contributions to The Hill, as well as opinion pieces for various outlets, played a significant role in Trump’s first impeachment. However, Solomon’s work faced scrutiny for containing misleading information and questionable reporting practices. Both The Hill and Fox News questioned his credibility, with The Hill conducting a thorough review and finding several misleading columns published as news reports.

As Real America’s Voice continues its investigation, the incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by news outlets in verifying sources and maintaining accuracy in journalism.

