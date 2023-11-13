Mafia Boss ‘Diabolik’ Succumbs to Illness After Decades on the Run

A notorious Mafia boss, known as ‘Diabolik,’ has met his demise while undergoing medical treatment, according to reports from Italian media sources. Matteo Messina Denaro, who was on the run for close to 30 years, finally succumbed to colon cancer at San Salvatore hospital in L’Aquila, central Italy. His arrest in January put an end to his fugitive status, during which he had evaded law enforcement by constantly changing his location. Messina Denaro is believed to be responsible for numerous Mafia-related murders, carrying out orders on behalf of the Cosa Nostra crime group.

The late Mafia boss was given multiple life sentences in absentia for his involvement in various criminal activities. Notably, he was sentenced in 1992 for his role in the assassinations of anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. In 2020, he received another life sentence for orchestrating fatal bombings in Milan, Florence, and Rome in the late 1990s, as well as for the brutal murder and torture of an 11-year-old boy, Giuseppe Di Matteo, whose father had testified against the Cosa Nostra.

At the time of his death, legal proceedings were underway for the murders of Falcone and Borsellino, as well as for the killing of Giuseppe Di Matteo. After successfully eluding capture for almost three decades, Messina Denaro was regarded as the Cosa Nostra’s longest-standing fugitive.

His arrest in January was the result of a large-scale operation involving more than 100 anti-Mafia Carabinieri agents, who stormed the Maddalena clinic in Palermo. This operation marked the culmination of intensified efforts by anti-Mafia security forces, which included seizing approximately €3 billion ($3.25 billion) worth of assets belonging to Messina Denaro’s associates, relatives, and supporters, who had aided his life in hiding. The authorities also made numerous arrests during a crackdown between 2009 and 2010.

Messina Denaro, nicknamed ‘Diabolik,’ was considered one of the successors of Bernardo Provenzano, the infamous Mafia boss who was captured in 2006 while hiding on a farmhouse in Corleone, Sicily. Crime ran in the family for Messina Denaro, being born to a well-known Mafia boss in Sicily. His brother, Salvatore Messina Denaro, was among those arrested during the 2009-2010 crackdown but refused to disclose any information about Matteo’s whereabouts. Additionally, his sister, Patrizia Messina Denaro, is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence for her involvement in Mafia activities.

Experts in organized crime have characterized Messina Denaro as the last representative of an older generation of Mafia bosses. According to Felia Allum, a professor of comparative organized crime and corruption at the University of Bath in the UK, he symbolized the transition from the aggressive and overt Cosa Nostra of the early 1990s to the more discreet and business-oriented Mafia of the 21st century.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who was Matteo Messina Denaro?

Matteo Messina Denaro was a notorious Mafia boss who operated within the Cosa Nostra crime group in Sicily, Italy. He was involved in numerous Mafia-related crimes, including murder and extortion.

Matteo Messina Denaro was a notorious Mafia boss who operated within the Cosa Nostra crime group in Sicily, Italy. He was involved in numerous Mafia-related crimes, including murder and extortion. How long was Messina Denaro a fugitive?

Messina Denaro managed to evade law enforcement for almost 30 years before his arrest in January.

Messina Denaro managed to evade law enforcement for almost 30 years before his arrest in January. What crimes did Messina Denaro commit?

Messina Denaro was convicted for his involvement in various crimes, including the assassinations of anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, bombings in Milan, Florence, and Rome, and the murder of an 11-year-old boy, Giuseppe Di Matteo.

Messina Denaro was convicted for his involvement in various crimes, including the assassinations of anti-Mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, bombings in Milan, Florence, and Rome, and the murder of an 11-year-old boy, Giuseppe Di Matteo. What was the significance of his arrest?

Messina Denaro’s capture was a significant achievement for law enforcement agencies, as he was considered one of the most wanted men in Europe. It marked the end of a lengthy manhunt and brought a notorious Mafia boss to justice.

Messina Denaro’s capture was a significant achievement for law enforcement agencies, as he was considered one of the most wanted men in Europe. It marked the end of a lengthy manhunt and brought a notorious Mafia boss to justice. How did Messina Denaro get his nickname ‘Diabolik’?

The nickname ‘Diabolik’ was given to Messina Denaro due to his ruthless and cunning nature, resembling the fictional Italian comic book character of the same name who is known for his criminal activities.

Source: Italian media reports