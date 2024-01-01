Maersk Suspends Red Sea Voyages Following Attack, Prioritizing Crew Safety

Denmark-based shipping company Maersk has made the decision to temporarily halt all transits through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. This comes in light of an attack on one of its vessels by Houthi rebels. The incident occurred just one week after Maersk announced the resumption of routes through the area, which had previously been paused due to similar attacks.

Maersk had initially suspended routes through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in early December after its ships were targeted by attacks. The stability of the Suez Canal, a vital trade route connecting Asia and Europe, was also affected, causing disruptions in global shipping. In response to these challenges, the United States launched “Operation Prosperity Guardian,” calling on several nations to participate in surveillance and defensive actions against Houthi rebel attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea.

With “Operation Prosperity Guardian” in place, Maersk recently announced that it would resume voyages through the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and the Suez Canal. However, the situation took a turn on Saturday when the container ship Maersk Hangzhou was hit by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea. The ship immediately requested assistance, and two U.S. naval vessels, the USS Gravely and USS Laboon, responded promptly.

During the response, the USS Gravely successfully intercepted and destroyed two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. Although Maersk Hangzhou sustained damage from an unidentified object, with no signs of fire onboard, it continued its journey north in the Red Sea. In a further attempt to board the vessel, four boats approached and opened fire. However, the security team aboard Maersk Hangzhou, supported by a nearby navy helicopter, successfully repelled the attackers, ensuring the safety of the crew.

Ensuring the well-being of its crew remains Maersk’s top priority, and the company has implemented necessary security measures to protect its personnel. Maersk is currently working to gather all the details regarding the incident involving Maersk Hangzhou and is actively coordinating with authorities to assess the security situation in the area.

In light of recent events, Maersk has decided to suspend voyages in the area until at least January 2. The company intends to provide customers with an update regarding the situation at that point. By prioritizing the safety of its crew and closely monitoring the security level in the region, Maersk aims to navigate through these challenges and ensure the smooth resumption of its operations.