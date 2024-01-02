Maersk Temporarily Halts Shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden Following Militant Attack

Maersk, the Danish shipping giant, has made the decision to pause all shipping through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden until further notice after one of its vessels was attacked by militants over the weekend. The company initially implemented a 48-hour pause immediately following the assault, but has now extended the suspension indefinitely.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Maersk announced the temporary halt and updated its customers on the situation. The decision to suspend all transits through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden is based on the ongoing investigation into the incident and the evolving nature of the tensions in the region.

The container ship Maersk Hangzhou was attacked by Houthi militants, who are based in Yemen and backed by Iran. Four small boats crewed by the militants engaged in the assault. In response to a distress call from the Maersk Hangzhou, U.S. Navy helicopters arrived at the scene and fired on the militants, sinking three of their boats and killing the crews.

The attacks by Houthi militants on vessels in the Red Sea have become a source of growing concern for global trade. The waterway is a critical route for approximately 12% of global trade and the daily transport of about 3 million barrels of crude oil, according to RBC Capital Markets.

Maersk’s decision to pause shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden highlights the potential disruptions to global trade caused by these attacks. The company plans to reroute vessels and divert them around the Cape of Good Hope in Africa when feasible.

While the incident has not had a significant impact on oil prices so far, experts like Helima Croft, head of global commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, warn that tensions in the region are becoming increasingly serious. Traders remain cautious and are waiting for more concrete signs of a major supply disruption before adjusting oil prices accordingly.

As the investigation into the attack continues, Maersk will continue to assess the situation and provide updates to its customers. The temporary halt in shipping serves as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of cargo and crew members.