The recent referendum in Venezuela aimed at supporting their claim to a significant portion of Guyana’s territory has been met with a surprising lack of public participation. Despite President Nicolás Maduro’s efforts to mobilize support, voter turnout was minimal, leading to speculation that the Venezuelan government may have manipulated the results. Analysts have criticized the government for falsifying the figures and have questioned the legitimacy of their claims of massive participation.

The government of Guyana, however, has expressed its relief at the low turnout, indicating that they were “relieved” by the lack of interest shown by Venezuelan voters. While Guyanese officials have refrained from commenting directly on the results, sources close to the government have conveyed their satisfaction with the outcome.

The disputed region, known as Essequibo, has been a bone of contention between Venezuela and Guyana since the former’s independence from Spain in 1811. Venezuela alleges that the borders were unfairly drawn, and their claim is currently being reviewed by the International Court of Justice. In an attempt to gain public support, Maduro urged Venezuelans to back the government’s actions through social media platforms and national television.

Despite escalating tensions between the two nations, including increased military activity along their borders, Venezuelan voters largely rejected the referendum. Voting stations were reported to be empty, and independent media sources did not observe any significant queues or lines. This lack of participation has been seen as a significant failure for Maduro, who had anticipated a resounding show of support.

In the aftermath of the referendum, Maduro claimed victory, citing a 95% vote in favor of the government’s questions. However, there have been doubts surrounding the reliability of the government’s figures. Analysts, including Phil Gunson from the International Crisis Group, believe that the results were rigged, pointing to the lack of correlation between the government’s claims and the reality observed at voting stations.

