Madrid Urges Residents to Seek Safety from Torrential Rain and Storms

Madrid Mayor, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, has issued a heartfelt plea to all residents to remain at home as the capital city prepares for heavy rain and storms. The National weather agency, AEMET, has announced a maximum red alert for the Madrid region, Toledo province, and the city of Cadiz. The forecast predicts a staggering 120 litres per square metre of rainfall within a 12-hour period.

Acknowledging the potential for an “exceptional and abnormal” situation, Mayor Martinez-Almeida stressed the urgency of staying indoors and added, “It is of utmost importance for the safety and well-being of everyone in Madrid.” The city is bracing itself for record-breaking rainfall.