In a dramatic turn of events, Ukraine has demonstrated its growing appetite to take the war to Russian territory. With swarms of drones flying across seven Russian regions, Ukraine successfully destroyed two Russian military transport aircraft and damaged two more at the Pskov airbase, hundreds of kilometers away from the Ukrainian border.

These attacks mark a significant shift in Ukraine’s war-fighting strategy. Rather than solely defending their own territory, Ukraine is now actively engaging in offensive measures, targeting Russian airfields, air defenses, and shipping. The motivation behind this broadening of the conflict stems from the Ukrainian desire for victory, regardless of where it occurs.

For Ukrainian citizens who have endured countless drone and missile attacks, these retaliatory strikes provide a much-needed morale boost. President Volodymyr Zelensky has made it clear that Ukraine will not shy away from taking the conflict to Russian soil, describing it as an “inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair process.”

What sets Ukraine’s approach apart is its reliance on local adaptations and advancements. Rather than depending on Western hardware, Ukraine is creating its own weapons industry, producing 155mm artillery shells, longer-range drones, and potentially a new cruise missile. This pursuit of self-sufficiency ensures that Ukraine’s actions cannot be seen as Western aggression against Russia.

The expansion of Ukraine’s arsenal is a testament to its evolving capability to project power. The Ukrainian government has emphasized its commitment to using these weapons strictly against targets within Ukraine, ensuring they do not cross into Russian territory. This distinction is crucial to avoid escalating the conflict further.

Ukraine’s use of drones, both in the air and at sea, has been central to its projection of force. With longer range and greater payloads, Ukrainian drones have been instrumental in successful attacks such as the one on the Pskov airbase. The details of how these attacks are executed remain mysterious, with Ukrainian officials deliberately creating confusion and distrust within Russia.

As the conflict continues to evolve, Ukraine’s bold approach serves as a stark reminder that it is no longer solely on the defensive. By expanding its offensive capabilities and utilizing indigenous technology, Ukraine aims to disrupt Russian operations and increase the cost of aggression for the enemy.

In this prolonged conflict, Ukraine’s expanding arsenal represents a determined effort to shift the balance of power and assert its own sovereignty. With each successful strike, Ukraine sends a clear message that it is willing to go to great lengths to defend its interests and challenge Russian aggression.