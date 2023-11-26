New Leadership Secures Third Term in Madagascar Election

In a recent election overshadowed by controversy, Andry Rajoelina has emerged as Madagascar’s president for a third term. Despite a low turnout and an opposition boycott, Rajoelina managed to secure the most votes, according to the electoral body, CENI.

CENI announced provisional results that showed Rajoelina with 58.9 percent of the vote, followed by Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, a lawmaker, who received 14.4 percent. The final results will be declared by the country’s High Constitutional Court within nine days.

Rajoelina, a 49-year-old entrepreneur and former DJ, expressed gratitude towards the Malagasy people for choosing continuity, serenity, and stability. He emphasized the importance of democracy being exercised through elections, rather than through unrest in the streets.

However, Randrianasoloniaiko has appealed to the apex court, demanding the cancellation of the vote result. He denounced the electoral process, citing electoral fraud as the basis for his appeal.

The majority of opposition candidates boycotted the election, claiming it was marred by irregularities and unfair conditions. The so-called Collectif des 10, a group of 10 opposition candidates, led street protests in the capital, Antananarivo, in the weeks leading up to the election. These protests were met with unnecessary and disproportionate force by Malagasy security forces, according to the United Nations human rights office.

The opposition also questioned Rajoelina’s eligibility to run, arguing that he acquired French nationality in 2014, automatically revoking his Malagasy citizenship. They insisted on the appointment of independent officials to oversee the electoral process before proceeding with the election.

Despite the controversy, Rajoelina emerged as the frontrunner, with only three candidates actively campaigning. The voter turnout was reported to be at its lowest in the history of the country, with approximately 46.4 percent of eligible voters casting their ballots.

Rajoelina’s political journey began with a coup in 2009, which led to his rise to power. He relinquished his position after five years, only to return as president following a victorious election in 2018.

