Madagascar’s Leader Preserves Power After Controversial Election

In a highly contested presidential election in Madagascar, incumbent leader Andry Rajoelina has emerged as the victor, securing his third term in office. The electoral body, CENI, announced that he received the majority of the votes, despite a low voter turnout and an opposition boycott.

Provisional results released by CENI revealed that Rajoelina obtained 58.9% of the vote, while Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, a lawmaker, came in second with 14.4%. The final results, which will be declared by the country’s High Constitutional Court within nine days, will officially confirm Rajoelina’s victory.

Rajoelina, a 49-year-old entrepreneur and former DJ, expressed gratitude towards the Malagasy people for choosing the path of continuity, serenity, and stability. He emphasized the importance of democracy being practiced through elections and not through unrest or street demonstrations.

While Rajoelina celebrated his triumph, his opponents remained skeptical of the election’s legitimacy. Hajo Andrianainarivelo, one of the candidates initially cleared to run, denounced the results and highlighted various irregularities, including intimidation of polling officials and the ruling party’s alleged misuse of public resources. These claims have been denied by the ruling party.

The lead-up to the election was marred by confrontations between opposition protesters and law enforcement. Critics argued that Rajoelina should not have been allowed to run due to his acquisition of French nationality in 2014, which they believe revokes his Malagasy citizenship and creates an unfair electoral environment.

Prior to the poll, ten out of thirteen candidates demanded a postponement, stating that independent officials needed to be appointed to the electoral body to ensure transparency. When their request was denied, they called for a voter boycott. Consequently, only three candidates actively campaigned, resulting in a historically low voter turnout of 46.4%.

Rajoelina first came to power in Madagascar through a coup in 2009. After serving as leader of a transitional authority for nearly five years, he won the 2018 election and resumed the presidency. With his re-election, Rajoelina will continue to shape the political landscape of the Indian Ocean Island nation.

FAQ:

Q: How many terms has Andry Rajoelina served?

A: Andry Rajoelina has served two terms prior to his recent re-election for a third term.

Q: Did all candidates accept the election results?

A: No, some candidates, including Hajo Andrianainarivelo, refused to accept the results, citing alleged irregularities.

Q: Why did some candidates call for a voter boycott?

A: The candidates demanded a postponement of the election and the appointment of independent officials to guarantee the fairness of the electoral process. When their request was denied, they urged voters to boycott the poll.

Q: How significant was the voter turnout?

A: The voter turnout was historically low, with only 46.4% of registered voters casting their ballots.

Q: What position did Andry Rajoelina hold before becoming the president?

A: Andry Rajoelina was initially the leader of a transitional authority before winning the 2018 presidential election.