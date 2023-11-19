Age Gap Anxieties: A Revealing Interview with Brigitte Macron

Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, recently opened up about her deep anxiety over the significant age difference between her and her husband during the early stages of their relationship. In a rare interview with Paris Match, she expressed concerns that he would “fall in love with someone his age” after moving schools. Reflecting on those times, she admitted, “My head was in a mess. For me, such a young boy was crippling.”

Brigitte also shared how Emmanuel’s departure for Paris heightened her fears. She convinced herself that he would eventually find a partner who was closer to his own age. However, her worries were unfounded. As we now know, the couple’s love story prevailed despite the social stigma surrounding their age difference.

The couple’s unique dynamic, with Brigitte being 70 and Emmanuel 45, has been a frequent topic of discussion. In a 2017 interview with Elle France, Emmanuel addressed the issue, acknowledging that there are pivotal moments in life that require vital choices. He emphasized that their relationship, with all its differences, was a choice he had to make for his own happiness.

Undoubtedly, this love story has faced its fair share of challenges. Brigitte, who taught drama at the Catholic Providence school in Amiens where she met Emmanuel, faced significant scrutiny for engaging in a relationship with her then 15-year-old student. However, it is worth noting that the age of consent in France is 15, and the relationship was not considered illegal.

Following the revelation of their relationship, Emmanuel’s parents promptly decided to send him to a boarding school in Paris. Nevertheless, this distance did not deter Emmanuel and Brigitte from pursuing their connection. Brigitte, as a dedicated educator, swapped teaching drama for Latin classes after Emmanuel’s departure. Her devotion to her career and her relationship persisted despite being married and estranged from her husband at the time. She divorced him shortly before marrying Emmanuel.

Not only did Brigitte grapple with the age difference, but she also worried about how the relationship would affect her children, who were the same age as Emmanuel. To ensure minimal disruption to her family, Brigitte waited for a decade before making their marriage official. She wanted to ensure that her children were on stable paths before fully committing to the relationship. She shared, “I took time so I would not wreck their lives. That lasted 10 years, the time to put them on the rails. You can imagine what they were hearing. But I didn’t want to miss out on my life.”

Despite the challenges they faced, the couple ultimately tied the knot in 2007, when Emmanuel was 29 years old. In an endearing moment, Emmanuel thanked his three stepchildren for accepting their unconventional relationship. This love story reached new heights when Emmanuel was elected as the President of France at the age of 39, making him the youngest-ever president in the country’s history.

Brigitte Macron’s willingness to share her personal struggles and anxieties provides a unique insight into the complexities of their relationship. It reminds us that love knows no age boundaries and that societal judgments should not hinder our pursuit of happiness.

