International Pressure Mounts on Israel as Gaza Death Toll Rises

In the midst of ongoing conflict in Gaza, French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a ceasefire, expressing concern over the bombing of civilians and the resultant loss of life. He argued that the large-scale bombing of Gaza does not contribute to Israel’s self-protection and instead causes resentment. Macron emphasized the importance of upholding democratic principles and recognizing the value of all lives.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, however, rejected the ceasefire proposal, asserting that it would be tantamount to surrendering to Hamas. He placed the responsibility for civilian harm on Hamas, rather than Israel, and reiterated that Israel’s objective is not to reoccupy Palestinian territory but to create a better future by demilitarizing, deradicalizing, and rebuilding the impoverished and blockaded region.

The intensifying conflict in Gaza has sparked global calls for a ceasefire to ensure the safety of civilians and enable the delivery of humanitarian aid. The fighting near Gaza’s largest hospital, Al-Shifa, has raised concerns among international aid agencies, particularly Doctors Without Borders, about the well-being of patients and medical staff. The Israeli army has accused Hamas of using hospitals, including Al-Shifa, as military coordination centers.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, highlighted the dire state of the Gazan health system, emphasizing its overstretching, lack of supplies, and increasing unsafety. The International Committee of the Red Cross echoed these concerns, stating that the healthcare system in Gaza has reached a point of no return.

The conflict in Gaza has resulted in a devastating loss of lives, with over 10,800 casualties, mostly civilians and many of them children. Regional tensions have also flared, as evidenced by the cross-border exchanges between the Israeli army and Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Yemen’s Huthi rebels, backed by Iran, claim to have launched ballistic missiles at southern Israel. Against this backdrop, Saudi Arabia is hosting emergency meetings of the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, with the presence of Arab leaders and Iran’s president.

As the death toll continues to rise, international pressure on Israel to protect civilian lives and find a peaceful resolution to the conflict mounts. The calls for a ceasefire underscore the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and preventing further loss of innocent lives.