France Stands United Against Rising Antisemitism

Paris (AP) – In the wake of an alarming surge in antisemitic acts, President Emmanuel Macron has called on the French people to come together and combat this growing threat. As a show of solidarity, a march is scheduled to take place today in the capital city, with the participation of Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne and other prominent politicians.

To ensure the safety of the participants, the authorities have deployed 3,000 police troops along the route of the protest. This demonstration was called by the leaders of the Senate and the National Assembly, the lower house of the French parliament.

Since the outbreak of violence between Israel and Hamas, there has been a significant increase in anti-Jewish acts in France. Within just one month, over 1,000 such incidents have been registered across the country.

In a letter published in Le Parisien newspaper, President Macron expressed his determination to bring the perpetrators to justice. He emphasized that a France where Jewish citizens live in fear is not the France he envisions. Macron called on the country to stand united behind its values and work towards peace and security in the Middle East.

Highlighting the tragic loss of 40 French citizens in the initial Hamas attack, Macron denounced the “unbearable resurgence of unbridled antisemitism.” He reaffirmed his commitment to be the leader who builds unity in the nation and remains steadfast on upholding the core values of France.

While Macron will not physically attend the march, he assured the public that he will be there in spirit. His role is to ensure the unity of the country and remain firm on the values that define France.

The participation of Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-right National Rally party, is expected in Sunday’s march. However, her party has faced criticism for its alleged failure to distance itself from its antisemitic past, despite gaining political legitimacy in recent years.

According to the Interior Ministry, a staggering 1,247 antisemitic acts have been recorded since the start of the conflict on October 7, nearly triple the number for the entire year of 2022. France, with the largest Jewish population in Europe, is still grappling with the scars of its collaboration with the Nazis during World War II, making these recent acts of antisemitism all the more concerning.

