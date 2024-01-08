French PM Elisabeth Borne Resigns as Macron Begins Government Overhaul

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has stepped down, signaling the start of a much-anticipated reshuffle in President Emmanuel Macron’s administration. Borne, who will continue to manage current affairs until a new government is formed, is the second woman to hold the position of prime minister in French history. While there has been speculation about potential successors, it is widely believed that Education Minister Gabriel Attal is the frontrunner for the position, which would make him the youngest and first openly gay French Prime Minister.

Macron took to social media to express his gratitude to Borne, commending her for her exceptional work and dedication to their shared vision. He acknowledged her efforts in leading the country with courage and determination. Borne assumed the role in May 2022, following Macron’s reelection. She governed for 20 months, twice the length of her predecessor Edith Cresson, without an absolute majority in the French lower house. This rarity has only occurred once in the history of the French Fifth Republic.

This governmental reshuffle comes at a time when Macron seeks to revive his second term, which has faced challenges due to widespread protests against pension reforms, urban unrest, and controversies surrounding immigration laws. In December, Health Minister Aurélien Rousseau resigned in protest, while other left-leaning Cabinet members criticized the government’s concessions to conservative factions on issues such as state benefits for recently arrived immigrants and birthright citizenship reform.

Borne’s resignation has generated mixed reactions from politicians across the spectrum. National Rally’s Vice-President Sébastien Chenu, representing the far-right, celebrated the news, while Mathilde Panot, leader of the radical left France Unbowed movement, criticized Borne for allegedly undermining democracy during her tenure. Pro-Macron coalition members praised Borne for her resilience and courage in dealing with political adversity.

Looking ahead, the presidential camp is preparing for a showdown with the far-right National Rally in the upcoming European elections in June. The latest polls show Marine Le Pen’s party, led by rising political figure Jordan Bardella, with a lead of approximately 10 points over the presidential camp. The pro-Macron coalition has yet to announce its lead candidate or officially launch its campaign.

As Macron initiates his third reshuffle since reelection in 2022, the postponement of the year’s first planned Cabinet meeting has fueled speculation about forthcoming changes in governance. Macron defended his government’s controversial reforms in his New Year address, acknowledging that they were met with resistance but asserting their necessity. He expressed gratitude to Borne and her government for their contributions to driving transformation in the country, even in the face of opposition.

