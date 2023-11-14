New Article: Macron Condemns Terrorist Attack at French School

French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the recent act of terrorism that occurred at a school in the northeastern town of Arras. In this unfortunate incident, a teacher was fatally stabbed and two other adults were severely injured. The attack bears a chilling resemblance to a similar tragedy that took place last year.

Macron expressed his outrage at the “barbarity of Islamist terrorism” during his visit to the school, highlighting the bravery of the victim who attempted to block the attacker, potentially saving many lives in the process. He revealed that security forces had managed to thwart a second attack elsewhere in France, but did not provide further details about it.

The suspected attacker, Mohammed Moguchkov, a man in his 20s of Chechen origin, has been arrested by the police. Investigations have revealed that he was already on the French national security register as a potential threat and was under surveillance. Initial elements of the investigation suggest that Moguchkov shouted the phrase “Allahu akbar!” (God is greatest!) during the attack.

The victim, a French teacher, suffered fatal injuries to the throat and chest. The injured individuals include a school security agent who is currently fighting for his life and another teacher who is in a less critical condition. Thankfully, no students were harmed during the incident.

This devastating attack comes almost three years after the brutal beheading of teacher Samuel Paty, also by a Chechen perpetrator. Macron emphasized the significant impact of this incident occurring in a similar context as the previous one.

The authorities have detained Moguchkov’s 17-year-old brother near another school, raising concerns about potential related threats. Intelligence sources describe Moguchkov as a radicalized individual whose intention to act was known beforehand.

Following the attack, the school was placed under lockdown, and both pupils and teachers were confined to the premises until it was deemed safe. The horrific event caused panic among the school community, with witnesses recounting the harrowing moments when they came face-to-face with the armed assailant. The swift response of the police led to the immobilization and apprehension of the attacker.

Law enforcement officials have launched a terror investigation to unravel the details surrounding this tragedy and to ensure that justice is served. The incident serves as a chilling reminder of the persistent threat of terrorism faced by France and underscores the importance of continuing efforts to combat extremism in all its forms.

