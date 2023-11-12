Ambassador Held Hostage in Niger: A Test of Diplomatic Relations

President Emmanuel Macron of France has revealed that the French ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, is living in captivity within the French embassy, deprived of regular food supplies. Macron accuses Niger’s military rulers of obstructing food deliveries to the mission, forcing the ambassador to rely on “military rations.”

This unprecedented situation was disclosed by Macron during a press conference in the town of Semur-en-Auxois. He stated, “As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who are literally being held hostage in the French embassy.” Macron’s remarks highlight the deliberate prevention of essential provisions to the embassy by Niger’s new military leaders.

The diplomatic predicament emerged after Niger’s military rulers demanded the departure of Ambassador Itte following the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26. Despite a 48-hour ultimatum issued in August for his expulsion, the French government refused to comply, opting instead to recognize President Bazoum as the legitimate authority and maintain Ambassador Itte’s position.

France’s response has been met with stern condemnation, not only from Niger’s neighbors but also from President Macron himself. Macron emphasized the dire situation, stating that Itte is effectively “persona non grata” and is being denied access to food. When questioned about the possibility of bringing the ambassador home, Macron affirmed his commitment to President Bazoum, highlighting their daily communication and stating that any decision would be made in consultation with him.

The strained relationship between France and Niger further complicates matters. France has approximately 1,500 soldiers stationed in Niger and insists that any redeployment must be discussed with President Bazoum. However, Niger’s new leadership has terminated military cooperation agreements with France and requested a swift departure of the troops.

This diplomatic impasse has sparked tension not only with France but also with the European Union (EU), which has supported Macron’s decision to retain the French ambassador. The EU has rejected the legitimacy of Niger’s military government, with EU foreign affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali describing the demand for the ambassador’s removal as “a provocation.”

Niger’s political landscape has experienced a series of coups in recent years, earning it the label of an “epidemic” by President Macron. The region, known as the Sahel, has witnessed the replacement of elected governments by military regimes in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, and now Niger. Colonel Amadou Abdramane, a spokesperson for Niger’s coup leaders, even accused France of amassing forces and equipment in neighboring West African nations, suggesting a potential military intervention against Niamey.

Notably, Niger is also mired in a standoff with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which has threatened military intervention should diplomatic pressure fail to reinstate President Bazoum to office.

Overall, the plight of Ambassador Itte serves as a critical test of the diplomatic relationship between France and Niger, exposing the complexities of power dynamics and the ongoing struggle for stability in the Sahel region.