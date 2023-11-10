France’s Envoy to Niger Trapped, Macron Demands Immediate Release

President Emmanuel Macron expressed his concern on Friday over the situation of France’s ambassador to Niger, Sylvain Itte, who has been living like a hostage in the French Embassy in Niamey. Macron accused Niger’s military rulers of obstructing food deliveries to the embassy, forcing Itte to rely on military rations. The ambassador has been unable to leave the premises due to his persona non grata status, and Macron alleged that he was being denied access to food.

The escalating tension between France and Niger began when the coup leaders, who overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum in July, ordered Ambassador Itte to depart from the country. France, however, stood firm in refusing to comply with the demand. Macron affirmed that any decision regarding Itte’s withdrawal would be made in coordination with President Bazoum, whom he recognizes as the legitimate authority.

The European Union supported France’s stance, condemning the coup leaders’ ultimatum as a provocation. Niger had been one of France’s closest allies in the region until a series of military coups in neighboring countries strained the relationship. The new rulers in these countries sought to distance themselves from France and forge closer ties with Russia and its paramilitary outfit, the Wagner Group.

France currently has more than 1,000 troops stationed in Niger, primarily involved in counterinsurgency efforts and the training of local security forces. The coup leaders have demanded the withdrawal of French troops as well, but France insists that any such decision should be negotiated with President Bazoum and his ousted government.

While Ambassador Itte remains trapped in the embassy, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna assured that he is still fulfilling his duties in Niamey. Colonna emphasized the importance of Itte’s contacts and expressed Paris’s intention to keep him in his position for as long as necessary.

Macron’s remarks highlight the mounting tensions between France and the military rulers in Niger. The fate of Ambassador Itte hangs in the balance, as the international community anxiously awaits a resolution to the standoff.