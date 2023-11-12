The French Government Asserts Strict Enforcement of Abaya Ban in Schools

The French government has made it clear that it will not compromise in its enforcement of the newly imposed ban on abayas in schools. French President Emmanuel Macron emphasized this stance, following the decision to prohibit the robe-like garment starting from the upcoming academic year.

The ban, introduced by France’s education minister, is part of a series of controversial restrictions on clothing associated with Muslims in the country. Critics, including opposition lawmakers such as Danièle Obono, describe it as a “new Islamophobic campaign.”

During a visit to a professional school in the Vaucluse region of southern France, Macron reiterated the decision and emphasized that “religious symbols of any kind have no place” in French schools. This firmly aligns with the principle of “laïcité,” meaning secularism, which is an integral part of the country’s educational system.

Macron stated, “Schools in our country are secular, free, and compulsory. But they are secular. Because this is the very condition that makes citizenship possible and therefore religious symbols of any kind have no place in them. And we will vigorously defend this secularism.”

To ensure the ban is enforced effectively, Macron emphasized that teachers and heads of French schools will not be left alone. The French authorities will provide support and send specific staff to high schools and colleges, where the implementation of the ban may be more challenging. The aim is to engage in necessary dialogues with families and students while maintaining a firm stance. The government seeks to leave no room for non-compliance.

The French government has implemented several contentious bans and restrictions on items of traditional Islamic clothing in recent years. These measures have often caused criticism from Muslim countries and international agencies. Last year, the banning of the hijab and other “conspicuous religious symbols” in sports competitions was approved by lawmakers. The ban was advocated for by the right-wing Les Républicains party, citing safety concerns for athletes.

It is important to note that the ban on the niqab, a full-face veil worn by some Muslim women, previously drew international attention. In 2018, the United Nations Human Rights Committee declared that France’s earlier ban on the niqab violated the human rights of those who chose to wear it.

FAQ:

Q: What is an abaya?

A: An abaya is a robe-like garment worn mainly by Muslim women as a form of modest clothing.

Q: What is “laïcité”?

A: “Laïcité” is a French term that translates to “secularism” in English, referring to the principle of separating religious and governmental institutions.

Q: Why does France enforce bans on religious symbols in schools?

A: France upholds the principle of secularism in its educational system, considering it essential for fostering citizenship and maintaining a neutral environment. Therefore, religious symbols, including those associated with Islam, are prohibited in schools.

