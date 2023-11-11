France Proposes Expanding Anti-ISIS Coalition to Include Hamas: A Shift in Regional Strategy

In a significant move that could reshape the dynamics of the Middle East, French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed the inclusion of the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the international coalition fighting against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. This unprecedented proposal was made during Macron’s visit to Israel, where he stressed the shared fight against terrorism as a common enemy for both France and Israel.

While details on how this expanded coalition would operate were not provided, Macron emphasized the need to broaden the scope of the fight against extremism. The French president acknowledged the risks of a regional conflict but believed that Hamas should be targeted alongside ISIS. He emphasized that this fight should be carried out “without mercy but not without rules.”

The response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was cautious, as he did not directly comment on Macron’s proposal. However, he described the battle against terrorism as a global fight that extended beyond individual nations, stating that it was an “everybody’s battle.” This sentiment highlights the potential for this collaboration between France and Israel to be a catalyst for broader international cooperation.

The U.S.-led coalition against ISIS, formed in 2014, has primarily focused on military operations in Iraq and Syria. Macron’s office asserted that the idea behind involving Hamas was to draw inspiration from the existing coalition’s strategies. France expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with Israel and other partners to determine the best approach against Hamas.

It is worth noting that Hamas has been designated as a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States, the European Union, and Israel. This proposed expansion of the coalition would mark a significant departure from traditional alliances in the region and indicate a shift in strategy to address the interconnected nature of extremist groups.

FAQ:

What is the international coalition against ISIS?



The international coalition against ISIS refers to a coalition of countries led by the United States that was formed in 2014 to combat the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. Its objectives include military operations, training of local forces, intelligence sharing, and countering terrorism financing.

What is Hamas?



Hamas is a Palestinian militant group that controls the Gaza Strip. It is considered a terrorist organization by several countries due to its armed activities and attacks against Israel.

What are the potential implications of including Hamas in the coalition?



The inclusion of Hamas in the coalition would mark a significant departure from current alliances and traditional approaches to countering terrorism in the region. It could potentially lead to increased international cooperation in addressing the interconnected nature of extremist groups and pave the way for new strategies to combat terrorism effectively.

– This article is based on:

– Source: Reuters (URL: reuters.com)