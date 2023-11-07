Embracing Autonomy: Macron Proposes Constitutional Text for Corsica’s Future

Corsica was captivated by President Emmanuel Macron’s historic address to the Regional Assembly in Ajaccio. In a groundbreaking move, Macron put forth a constitutional text that aims to establish autonomy for the island while maintaining its association with the French state. The proposal, resulting from months of negotiations between the government and local political leaders, presents a unique opportunity for Corsica to define its own standards and transfer powers within the framework of the Republic.

Macron’s vision for Corsica emphasizes the island’s inclusion in the French constitution and recognizes its distinct cultural and linguistic characteristics. As an advocate for linguistic diversity, Macron suggested the creation of a public education service to promote bilingualism, addressing the nationalists’ demand for the co-official status of the Corsican language.

While the nationalists in control of the Corsican Assembly have been pushing for legislative power and Corsican residency status, Macron firmly asserts that there will not be two categories of citizens within the French Republic. However, he acknowledges the importance of Corsica’s specific characteristics and proposes adapting French laws to meet the island’s needs.

Highlighting the achievements of his government in Corsica, Macron stressed their commitment to enhancing security, combating organized crime, and improving healthcare. Significant investments have been made, including €171 million for Ajaccio Hospital and a €500 million injection into the environment and infrastructure through the Transformation and Investment Plan for Corsica.

The President’s comprehensive approach to Corsican autonomy aims to preserve the island’s identity and soul while respecting the bounds of the Republic. Macron envisions a future where being Corsican and French are simultaneous sources of strength and pride. By embracing autonomy, he believes that Corsica can forge a path that combines its unique richness with the benefits of being part of a broader European and Mediterranean community.

As Macron’s proposal moves forward, Corsica stands at a crucial juncture. The constitutional text represents a significant step towards realizing the island’s aspirations for greater self-governance within the framework of the French state. As the discussions unfold and the six-month deadline approaches, Corsicans eagerly await the establishment of a new institutional stage that will shape their future and uphold their dual identity as proud Corsicans and French citizens.