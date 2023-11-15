Macron Urges Ceasefire in Gaza, Emphasizes Protection of Innocents

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Israel to halt the bombing of Gaza, particularly emphasizing the need to protect women and children. In an exclusive interview, Macron underscored that there is “no justification” for the ongoing attacks and stressed the importance of a ceasefire that would benefit both Israel and the innocent civilians caught in the conflict.

While recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense, Macron urged them to reconsider their approach and stop the bombing of civilians in Gaza. He also condemned the actions of Hamas, labeling it as a terrorist organization, a stance shared by several Western nations, including the US and the UK.

When asked whether he wanted other world leaders to join his calls for a ceasefire, Macron expressed his hope that they would take a similar stance. Israel has maintained that its military operations in Gaza strictly target military sites in accordance with international law. They claim to take precautions to minimize civilian casualties by issuing warnings ahead of strikes and urging evacuations.

During a humanitarian aid conference in Paris, Macron highlighted the unanimous agreement among governments and agencies that a humanitarian pause leading to a ceasefire is the only viable solution to protect innocent civilians. He vehemently condemned the bombing of women, babies, and the elderly, emphasizing that there is absolutely no justification or legitimacy for such actions. Macron refrained from passing judgment on whether international law had been breached, stating that it was not his role to act as a judge.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu swiftly responded to Macron’s comments, stating that nations should direct their condemnation towards Hamas rather than Israel. Netanyahu accused Hamas of using innocent civilians as human shields and claimed that the crimes committed by the group in Gaza could be replicated in other parts of the world.

In addition to discussing the Gaza conflict, Macron touched on various other global issues. He expressed concerns about the potential spillover of violence from the Middle East to France and called on citizens of all faiths to unite against antisemitism. Macron also asserted that it was France’s duty, alongside other countries, to support Ukraine in the face of Russia’s invasion. While acknowledging the criticality of the next month in determining Ukraine’s counteroffensive operations, he emphasized the need for fair and good negotiations to resolve the conflict.

Furthermore, Macron criticized social media giants Facebook and Google for their inadequate efforts in combatting online extremism. He contended that these companies have failed to deliver on their promises of effective content moderation and called for more stringent action.

