Macron Works to Mend Fences with Israel Following Controversial Comments

French President Emmanuel Macron has embarked on a diplomatic campaign to mitigate a developing dispute with Israel over his recent remarks concerning civilian casualties in Gaza.

Israeli officials, angered by Macron’s call for a cease-fire and his request for Israel to halt its retaliatory bombing, which has resulted in the deaths of women and children, reprimanded the French president. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Macron had committed a “serious mistake factually and morally,” pointing instead to Hamas’ obstruction of civilian evacuations. President Isaac Herzog expressed that Macron’s comments had caused “pain and upset” in Israel.

Seeking to alleviate tensions, Macron engaged in telephone conversations with Herzog, as well as opposition figure Benny Gantz, to reiterate France’s solidarity with Israel in the face of terrorist attacks. He also emphasized the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law. However, Macron did not speak with Netanyahu, and disagreements persist regarding the content of the calls. While Herzog claimed that Macron affirmed France’s support for Israel’s right to self-defense, French diplomats contradicted this assertion and stressed Israel’s need to comply with rules of war.

In France, Macron has faced criticism for sending mixed signals regarding the country’s stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict. While some perceive his position as more robust, others warn that he risks sowing confusion and alienating many.

Historically, France has been attentive to Arab concerns in the Middle East but has faced scrutiny for its support of Israel during the early stages of the conflict. Demonstrations took place in Tunisia and Lebanon, where protesters marched to French embassies to express their objection to France’s backing of Israel.

In response to concerns about Palestinian civilian casualties, Macron’s armed forces minister, Sébastien Lecornu, affirmed that Paris remains committed to a two-state solution and highlighted the country’s longstanding position following the tradition of Charles de Gaulle. Lecornu emphasized that Macron’s comments align with France’s diplomatic history and underscored the president’s visits to both Israel and the West Bank, where he engaged with Palestinian Authority representatives.

While recognizing Israel’s right to self-defense, Lecornu emphasized the importance of safeguarding Palestinian civilians, particularly in situations where Hamas employs human shields.

French diplomats emphasize that the mounting concern for Palestinian lives is not unique to France, with United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also expressing the need for increased efforts to protect civilians in Gaza.

FAQs

What did Macron say about civilian casualties in Gaza?

Macron called for a cease-fire and asked Israel to halt its retaliatory bombing, expressing concern over the deaths of women and children. He stated that there was “no legitimacy” for these civilian casualties.

How did Israeli officials respond to Macron’s comments?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Macron, accusing him of factual and moral errors and shifting the blame to Hamas for hindering civilian evacuations. President Isaac Herzog expressed that Macron’s remarks caused distress in Israel.

What steps did Macron take to mend the relationship with Israel?

Macron engaged in phone calls with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and opposition figure Benny Gantz to reaffirm France’s solidarity with Israel against terrorist attacks. He emphasized the importance of respecting international humanitarian law in responding to the conflict.

What is the French position on the Israel-Hamas conflict?

France has historically supported a two-state solution and aims for an equilibrium between its relationship with Israel and its understanding of Arab concerns. French officials stress the need for Israel to protect Palestinian civilians while acknowledging its right to self-defense.