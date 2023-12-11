The Unsettling Reality of Salt Mining in Maceió

Maceió, a city in northeast Brazil, is grappling with the aftermath of a rupture at a rock salt mine that has sparked fears of an imminent collapse. The incident, captured on video by the civil defence authority, showcased murky water bubbling up in the Mundaú lagoon, which is situated near the mine.

This particular mine was operated by Braskem, a prominent Brazilian petrochemical company. Unfortunately, over the course of the past forty years, tens of thousands of residents have experienced displacement due to the destructive consequences of rock salt extraction.

The rupture occurred on a Sunday at 13:15 local time, leading water from the lagoon to seep into the mine. Braskem confirmed that the surveillance cameras monitoring the area surrounding the mine, known as Mine 18, had detected an abnormal movement of water in the lagoon’s soil.

The mayor of Maceió, João Henrique Caldas, conducted an aerial inspection of the lagoon’s area in a helicopter. According to him, the rupture impacted an approximately 60-meter (200-foot) diameter. Fortunately, the evacuated residents who lived nearby were not in immediate danger. The mayor expressed his belief that the situation would ultimately stabilize.

However, the sinking rate of the ground above the mine has raised concerns among city residents. Official measurements indicate that the ground has subsided by a total of 2.35 meters between November 30th and December 10th. These issues with rock salt mining extend beyond the recent rupture. In 2018, numerous buildings and roads in five neighborhoods started to develop cracks. Over the span of the last five years, more than 14,000 buildings have had to be evacuated, affecting around 60,000 people.

What were initially attributed to heavy rainfall and seismic tremors were later discovered to be consequences of rock salt mining conducted by Braskem. Since Braskem has operated dozens of mines in the region, extracting this raw material for the production of PVC, the resulting empty spaces can lead to soil subsidence.

Although Braskem disputed the findings of a 2020 federal study conducted by experts from the Brazilian Geological Service, which pinpointed them as the cause of the damage, the company still closed its mines in Maceió in 2019. Earlier this year, Braskem reached a settlement with the city amounting to 1.7 billion reais ($343 million; £273 million) for land subsidence and relocation damages.

After receiving warnings about the impending collapse of Mine 18, the municipal authorities have sought to negotiate a new compensation agreement with Braskem, one that will encompass the “new damages” incurred.

As Maceió confronts the consequences of salt mining, it is crucial to address the long-lasting impacts and the responsibility of companies involved. Prioritizing the safety and well-being of residents must be at the forefront of these discussions and initiatives.

FAQ