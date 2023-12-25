The Opulent Banquets of Ancient Rome: A Feast for the Senses

When we think of lavish feasts, images of holiday turkeys, cakes, and pies come to mind. However, these pale in comparison to the extravagant banquets of ancient Rome, where the Roman elite displayed their wealth and status in ways that would leave us in awe. For them, eating was not just a basic necessity but a grand celebration of life itself.

The Ancient Romans had a taste for both sweet and salty flavors. They enjoyed lagane, a rustic pasta served with chickpeas, and used it to make a honey cake with fresh ricotta cheese. However, their most prized condiment was garum, a pungent fermented fish sauce that gave all their dishes a unique umami flavor. It was made by fermenting fish meat, blood, and guts under the Mediterranean sun. Today, it can be compared to Asian fish sauces like nuoc mam and nam pla.

At these extravagant banquets, the Roman elite dined on game meat such as venison, wild boar, rabbit, and pheasant, as well as indulged in seafood like oysters, shellfish, and lobster. But what truly set these feasts apart were the exotic dishes that served as a symbol of extravagance and one-upmanship. Delicacies like parrot tongue stew and stuffed dormouse were not uncommon, with parrots being killed for their tongues and dormice being fattened up over months to be sold in markets.

Thanks to food historian Giorgio Franchetti, we have recovered some of the lost recipes from these ancient Roman banquets. Franchetti, along with “archaeo-cook” Cristina Conte, organizes dining experiences at archaeological sites in Italy, giving guests a taste of what it was like to dine as a Roman noble. These cultural tours also shed light on the fascinating rituals and customs that accompanied these meals.

One such unusual recipe is salsum sine salso, invented by renowned Roman gourmand Marcus Gavius Apicius. This dish, known as an “eating joke,” involved presenting a fish with its head and tail intact, but stuffed with cow liver. These clever tricks and shock factors played a significant role in these competitive displays of excess.

However, it wasn’t just the food that made these banquets noteworthy. The Romans had some peculiar social behaviors that accompanied their hours-long indulgences. They would eat while lying down, and even go as far as vomiting between courses. While this may seem repulsive to us, it was a common practice for the ancient Romans. These banquets were not just about the food; they were about pursuing life’s pleasures to the fullest. Vomiting was necessary to make more room in their stomachs for additional food, and with banquets lasting deep into the night, it became a regular occurrence.

To facilitate this practice, the Romans would leave the table and go to a nearby room to vomit. Using a feather, they would tickle the back of their throats to induce regurgitation. Once they had expelled what they needed to, they would return to the banquet hall, leaving the cleaning up to their slaves, as befitting their high social status.

This unique social dynamic is captured in Gaius Petronius Arbiter’s literary masterpiece, “The Satyricon,” where the character Trimalchio requests a slave to bring him a “piss pot” for urination. In Roman society, bodily functions were not considered taboo, and attending to them was seen as a luxury, serviced by slaves.

Breaking wind, too, was not frowned upon while eating. The Romans believed that trapping gas in the bowels could be fatal, so it was considered normal to let it out during meals. In fact, Emperor Claudius even issued an edict to encourage flatulence at the table, according to the writings of Roman historian Suetonius.

To aid digestion and reduce bloating, the Romans would recline on comfortable, cushioned chaise longues while eating. Lying down in a horizontal position was believed to aid digestion and was the epitome of a luxurious lifestyle.

These opulent banquets of ancient Rome were more than just meals. They were expressions of wealth, status, and a celebration of life’s pleasures. While their culinary habits and social behaviors may seem peculiar to us today, they provide a fascinating insight into the extravagant world of the Roman elite.

