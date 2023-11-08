Brazilian President Invites Russian Leader to G20 Meeting

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has extended an invitation to Russian leader Vladimir Putin to attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro next year. Lula, while speaking to the media, assured that Putin would not face any arrest if he chooses to attend the event.

Lula expressed his belief that Putin would have no trouble visiting Brazil, stating, “If I’m president of Brazil, and he comes to Brazil, there’s no way he will be arrested.” The president also mentioned his own plans to attend a meeting of the BRICS bloc in Russia prior to the G20 meeting.

This invitation comes in light of the International Criminal Court (ICC) issuing an arrest warrant against Putin earlier this year, accusing him of illegally deporting children from Ukraine. However, Russia has vehemently denied these allegations, denying any involvement in war crimes or forcibly taking Ukrainian children.

While Brazil is a signatory to the Rome Statute, which led to the establishment of the ICC, Lula’s statement suggests that Putin would face no legal complications if he decides to attend the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

The G20 meeting in Delhi recently adopted a consensus declaration that avoided specifically condemning Russia for its actions in Ukraine. Instead, the declaration focused on upholding the principles of international law and promoting peace and stability. The G20 remains divided on the issue, with Western nations calling for stronger condemnation of Russia, while others prioritize discussing broader economic matters.

As the preparations for the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro begin, it will be interesting to see if Putin accepts the Brazilian president’s invitation and how his attendance might shape the discussions and dynamics among world leaders at the event.