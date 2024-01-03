Big Fish, Big Dreams: The Upstart 16-year-old Shaking Up the World of Darts

In the high-pressure world of professional darts, where nerves can mean the difference between victory and defeat, one fearless 16-year-old is making history. Luke Littler, fueled by his love for omelettes, has set his sights on achieving the highest possible finish in darts: a 170. This feat, which requires hitting two treble 20s followed by a bullseye, is already an impressive accomplishment. But to do it at the quarter-finals of a World Championship, and at such a young age, is truly unheard of.

Littler’s journey to this point has been nothing short of remarkable. In the opening set of the competition, he found himself facing off against Brendan Dolan, who had already eliminated two of the tournament favorites. With the entire crowd watching, Littler held his throwing arm out dramatically, as if asking for their approval. The fans, packed into Alexandra Palace, wholeheartedly encouraged him. And though he missed the bullseye on his attempt, it was clear that Littler possessed the confidence and showmanship of a seasoned professional.

“I’ve known Luke since he was 10 years old,” says fellow player Deta Hedman. “The boy is fearless.”

After defeating Rob Cross in the semi-finals with an impressive average of 106.1, Littler now stands just one match away from potentially becoming the youngest world champion in the history of darts. Even if he falls short, his remarkable performance throughout the tournament has already placed him in a league of his own.

The sport of darts, traditionally played in smoky pubs, has undergone a significant transformation in recent years. The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC), led by sports promoter Eddie Hearn, has played a crucial role in elevating the game’s stature. Women are now qualifying for the PDC World Championship, players have stopped consuming pints and smoking on stage, and competitors from various countries around the world are participating.

Yet, the sight of a 16-year-old vying for the title in a sport that has long been associated with older players is still surprising. Littler, with his full beard and mature demeanor, belies his age. His board management and ability to handle pressure are qualities typically developed over decades, not years. The remarkable maturity and level-headedness he displays set him apart from his peers.

“We’ve known about Luke for a couple of years because of his feats on our junior circuit,” says Matthew Porter, the CEO of PDC. “He was marked as being at a different level early on. It’s his mindset and mentality that have impressed us the most. Luke remains calm under pressure and hasn’t let the increased media attention faze him.”

As Littler’s journey captivates the nation, he continues to defy expectations and defy age barriers. The record books may soon bear witness to his darting brilliance. The previous youngest winner of the event, Michael van Gerwen, was 24 when he claimed victory in 2014. With Littler already the youngest finalist by a margin of five years, the possibility of him securing the world title is becoming more and more likely.

