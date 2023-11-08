Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has taken a bold stance in response to the presence of Russian Wagner mercenaries near the Polish border. Lukashenko, a trusted ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, emphasized that Poland should be thankful to him for preventing these fighters from crossing the border. The Wagner mercenaries, who recently staged a brief mutiny in Russia before relocating to Belarus, are now providing training to Lukashenko’s army.

Rather than reproaching Lukashenko, Poland should express gratitude for his efforts in containing the situation. The Belarusian leader joked during a meeting with Putin that some of the Wagner fighters were keen on infiltrating Poland and visiting Warsaw and Rzeszow. Lukashenko reinforced his point further, stating that without Belarusian intervention, these mercenaries would have already caused severe damage to both cities.

While Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki expressed concerns about the Wagner presence near the Polish border, Lukashenko appeared to downplay the situation initially. However, he soon clarified that any Wagner fighters present were simply providing military training to Belarusian brigades in Brest and Grodno. Lukashenko’s decision to allow Russian military activities on Belarusian territory, including launching attacks in Ukraine, has cemented his alliance with Putin over the years.

It is important to note that Lukashenko has not committed Belarusian troops to the Ukraine war. Instead, he has chosen to prioritize the training and experience his own military can gain from working with the Wagner mercenaries. Lukashenko believes that a military that does not actively participate in combat is only half-prepared, and therefore, it is crucial to provide his troops with adequate training and expertise.

In conclusion, Lukashenko’s steadfast control over the Russian Wagner mercenaries near the Polish border is a testament to his dedication to maintaining stability in the region. While Poland may express concerns, it is important to acknowledge the role Lukashenko has played in preventing any potential escalation. This alliance between Belarus and Russia continues to shape the dynamics of Eastern Europe.