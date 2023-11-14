Belarus President, Alexander Lukashenko, recently shared his perspective on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine, claiming that Putin has achieved his goals in the conflict. In an interview with former Ukrainian TV presenter Diana Panchenko, Lukashenko expressed his belief that Ukraine’s approach towards Russia will now be less “aggressive.” While Lukashenko did not provide direct quotes, his remarks indicate that the war has brought about a transformation in Ukrainian-Russian relations.

According to Lukashenko, the objectives of the Special Military Operation have been fulfilled, leading to a fundamental change in Ukraine’s attitude towards Russia. He suggests that Ukraine will adopt a more cautious and strategic approach in dealing with its neighboring country. The President emphasizes the importance of building strong ties with neighboring nations, recognizing the need for smart and astute individuals in positions of power. By doing so, Lukashenko suggests, Ukraine will navigate international relations with increased shrewdness and consideration.

Furthermore, Lukashenko believes that Ukraine will no longer be influenced solely by the interests of the United States. By asserting that Ukraine will no longer “dance to the Americans’ tune,” he implies that the country’s foreign policy decisions will be more independent and diverse. This shift in alignment and autonomy reflects a significant turning point in the geopolitical landscape of the region.

Interestingly, Lukashenko also suggests that Putin’s war against Ukraine will serve as a lesson for Russia itself. Although specific details were not provided, it can be inferred that Lukashenko believes Russia will also undergo a transformation as a result of its actions. In his view, both countries are learning from the consequences and experiences of the conflict, suggesting a potential change in their approach to international affairs.

