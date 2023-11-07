RFEF Calls for Resignation of Embattled President, Luis Rubiales, Following World Cup Controversy

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is urging its suspended president, Luis Rubiales, to step down from his position amidst the international outcry over his inappropriate conduct during the country’s World Cup victory celebrations. Rubiales, who was recently handed a 90-day suspension by FIFA, has been facing intense scrutiny for his controversial actions and has become the subject of a growing controversy.

The RFEF, composed of a committee of regional presidents, held an emergency meeting where they unanimously expressed their displeasure with Rubiales’ behavior and demanded his immediate resignation. In a statement released following the meeting, they emphasized the significant damage caused to the image of Spanish soccer and declared their full support for RFEF Vice President Pedro Rocha, who has assumed the role of interim president.

The controversy surrounding Rubiales arose when he kissed Spanish midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the World Cup trophy ceremony. While Rubiales claimed that the gesture was consensual, Hermoso vehemently denied his assertions, stating that she was a victim of assault. In a remarkable show of solidarity, more than 80 current and former Spanish players, including the entire 2023 World Cup championship team, signed a statement declaring their refusal to play for the national team until Rubiales is removed from his position.

Rubiales’ actions have not only drawn criticism for the unwanted kiss but also for his lewd gesture of grabbing his crotch after Spain’s victory over England. This provocative act took place in the presence of Queen Letizia of Spain and Princess Infanta Sofía, causing further outrage and embarrassment.

The fallout from Rubiales’ behavior has even extended to his family, with his mother, Ángeles Béjar, starting a hunger strike in protest. Vowing to remain in a church day and night until her son’s “inhumane hounding” ceases, Béjar’s extreme action exemplifies the magnitude of the controversy surrounding Rubiales.

As FIFA proceeds with their disciplinary case against Rubiales, the RFEF finds itself at a crossroads. The calls for Rubiales’ resignation are growing louder, and the urgency for a new era of management within Spanish football is becoming clear. Now, it is up to Rubiales to reflect on the immense damage caused by his actions and make a decision that will determine the future of the RFEF.