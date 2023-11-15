Spanish FA President Resigns Following Controversial Incident at Women’s World Cup

Spanish Football Association (FA) President, Luis Rubiales, has officially tendered his resignation following an incident in which he kissed a player after Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup. The kiss had caused a significant backlash and led to Mr. Rubiales being suspended by FIFA.

In an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on TalkTV, Mr. Rubiales explained that he made the decision to step down after considering the impact of his actions on his family and the sport he loves. He stated that he had conversations with his father, daughters, and close friends who advised him to focus on his dignity and to prevent further harm to those he cares about.

The Spanish football federation had previously called for his resignation, adding pressure to Mr. Rubiales’ decision-making process. In a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), he confirmed that he had officially submitted his resignation to Pedro Rocha, the acting president of the Spanish football federation. Additionally, Mr. Rubiales revealed that he had also resigned as one of UEFA’s vice presidents.

Acknowledging the suspension by FIFA and the ongoing proceedings, Mr. Rubiales emphasized that it would be detrimental for him to hold onto his position. He recognized that his actions could have a negative impact on third parties, which he considered to be crucial. As a result, he concluded that stepping down would be the best course of action for both himself and the Spanish FA.

Furthermore, Mr. Rubiales expressed his concern over the effect the fallout from the incident had on his family. With his resignation, he hopes to focus on rebuilding and looking towards the future.

