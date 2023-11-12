Spanish Football Federation Contemplates Legal Action over Alleged Incident with Jennifer Hermoso

Following Spain’s triumph at the Women’s World Cup, tensions have arisen between the country’s football federation and star player Jennifer Hermoso. The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has threatened legal action against Hermoso for her claims that she did not give consent when federation president Luis Rubiales kissed her at the medal ceremony.

In response, Hermoso took to social media to express her feelings of vulnerability and she called the act “sexist” and “without any consent on my part.” The RFEF stood by Rubiales and disputed Hermoso’s account, referring to the kiss as “mutual.” The federation even provided photos as evidence in support of Rubiales’ claim.

Not stopping there, the RFEF also stated that players have an obligation to participate in matches if they are called for it. This comes after all 23 members of Spain’s World Cup-winning squad, including Hermoso, along with almost 50 other professional women soccer players, announced their refusal to play for Spain until Rubiales is removed from his position.

The controversy surrounding Rubiales has extended beyond the national level, as FIFA has provisionally suspended him from all football-related activities due to potential violations of the game’s “basic rules of decent conduct.”

The situation took a dramatic turn during the federation’s Extraordinary General Assembly when Rubiales delivered a defiant speech, refusing to resign despite the backlash against him. In response, Hermoso publicly contradicted Rubiales’ explanation of the incident, reiterating her dislike for what occurred.

She also revealed that she had been pressured to issue a statement to justify Rubiales’ actions, leading her to refuse due to the no-consent nature of the event. The players union, FUTPRO, supported Hermoso’s stance and stated that signatories of their statement would not make themselves available for national team selection while the current leadership remains intact.

This scandal has cast a shadow over the historic achievement of Spanish women’s football, leaving the team and its fans disheartened. The High Council of Sport (CSD), the governing body of Spanish sports, has pledged to take action against Rubiales, but must follow a series of procedural steps, including a formal complaint.

As this controversy continues to unfold, it raises important questions about consent, respect, and the treatment of women in sports. It is essential that all incidents involving consent violations are thoroughly investigated and addressed to maintain the integrity of the game and the well-being of its players.

