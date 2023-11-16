A Fresh Start for Spanish Soccer: Luis Rubiales Resigns Amidst Controversy

Luis Rubiales, former president of the Spanish soccer federation, has officially stepped down from his position after facing severe backlash over an unwelcome kiss shared with Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso. Rubiales took to X, previously known as Twitter, to announce his resignation, along with his decision to also resign from his vice-presidency position in UEFA. Rubiales expressed that continuing to hold on to his position would not bring any positivity to the federation or Spanish football as a whole.

In the face of what he called “excessive persecution,” Rubiales remained steadfast in his belief in the truth. He stated his intention to clear his name and ensure that justice prevails. Rubiales acknowledged the toll that this controversy has taken on his family, loved ones, and himself, emphasizing that he has faced many falsehoods amidst the public outrage.

The unwanted kiss between Rubiales and Hermoso after Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup final on August 20 sparked condemnation both in Spain and worldwide. While Rubiales previously claimed that the kiss was mutual, Hermoso strongly denied giving her consent and emphasized the lack of respect shown to her.

As a result of the scandal, Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA for 90 days pending a disciplinary investigation. Pedro Rocha has taken over as interim president during this period. CNN has reached out to RFEF for a comment on Rubiales’ resignation, but has not received an immediate response.

The repercussions of Rubiales’ actions have created a crisis within the Spanish soccer community. The government, along with numerous prominent figures in the sport, called for Rubiales’ resignation. Last week, RFEF removed World Cup-winning manager Jorge Vilda from his position due to a separate incident involving inappropriate behavior towards a female staff member during the Women’s World Cup final. Vilda was replaced by Montse Tomé, making her the first woman in Spanish national team history to hold this role.

On Friday, the Spanish national prosecutor filed a complaint against Rubiales for sexual assault and coercion, following an official complaint lodged by Jennifer Hermoso. This step allows Spain’s national court to initiate a formal investigation into Rubiales and gather evidence, potentially leading to charges.

The public outcry against the unwanted kiss has been widespread, transcending all sectors of Spanish society. Politicians, sports stars, and even the coaches of Spain’s women’s team have voiced their disapproval. Over 80 Spanish soccer players signed a statement in support of Hermoso, expressing their refusal to return to the national team if the current leadership remains unchanged.

As Spanish soccer undergoes this tumultuous period, it is imperative that steps are taken to ensure the integrity, respect, and equality within the sport. Only by addressing these issues head-on can Spanish soccer pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future.

