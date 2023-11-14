Luis Rubiales Steps Down as President of Spanish Soccer Federation

After a series of controversies and an ongoing scandal, Luis Rubiales, the former president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, announced his resignation on Sunday. Rubiales had faced intense criticism for kissing player Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the World Cup final last month.

Rubiales, who was also serving as a vice president of UEFA, made the decision to step down during an interview on “Piers Morgan Uncensored” and followed it up with a letter to the federation. This move comes as no surprise since Rubiales was already suspended by FIFA for 90 days, and leaders of the Spanish federation had called for his resignation. Spain’s women’s team even refused to play any matches until action was taken against Rubiales.

The controversy escalated further when the attorney general of Spain formally accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion. These allegations added to the mounting pressure on Rubiales to step down. Despite his claims that the kiss with Hermoso was “mutual and consensual,” FIFA swiftly issued a provisional suspension. Rubiales acknowledged that he would not be able to resume his position after the suspension and ongoing proceedings against him.

Rubiales seemed unrepentant about the incident, offering a tepid apology the day after the incident. He argued that Hermoso had willingly come closer to him on the podium and criticized his detractors for engaging in “social assassination.” However, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez condemned Rubiales’ actions as “unacceptable.” Although the Spanish government had limited powers to punish Rubiales, the pressure from various quarters became too much to bear.

It is important to note that Rubiales’ resignation comes just five days after the firing of women’s coach Jorge Vilda. Last year, 15 prominent players refused to play for the national team, citing Vilda’s authoritarian approach and a culture of sexism as their reasons.

The resignation of Luis Rubiales marks a significant turning point for Spanish soccer, bringing both relief and anticipation for change. The search for a new president and the rebuilding of the women’s team will undoubtedly present new challenges, but it also provides an opportunity to address long-standing issues and promote a more inclusive and respectful environment.

FAQ

Q: Why did Luis Rubiales resign?

A: Luis Rubiales resigned as president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation following intense backlash over a controversial kiss he shared with player Jenni Hermoso during the World Cup final. His resignation came amid a 90-day suspension from FIFA and increasing pressure from various stakeholders, including Spain’s women’s team.

Q: What were the allegations against Luis Rubiales?

A: The attorney general of Spain formally accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion in relation to the incident with Jenni Hermoso. These allegations further fueled the demand for Rubiales’ resignation.

Q: How did Luis Rubiales respond to the criticism?

A: Rubiales offered a lukewarm apology the day after the incident, stating that the kiss was consensual and accusing his critics of engaging in “social assassination.” However, his actions were widely condemned, and even Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez deemed them “unacceptable.”

Q: What impact does Rubiales’ resignation have on Spanish soccer?

A: Rubiales’ resignation signifies a new chapter for Spanish soccer. It opens the door for change and the opportunity to address issues of sexism and leadership within the sport. The search for a new president and the rebuilding of the women’s team will be key steps in this process.