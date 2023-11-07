Spanish Soccer Federation Chief Investigated for Alleged Sexual Aggression

Spanish prosecutors have launched an investigation into Luis Rubiales, the head of the country’s soccer federation, following an unwanted kiss he gave to star player Jenni Hermoso during Spain’s victory in the Women’s World Cup. The prosecutors’ office has contacted Hermoso to inform her of her rights as a victim of alleged sexual aggression.

This development comes after Rubiales was provisionally suspended by FIFA, the governing body of soccer, over the weekend. In response, Rubiales’ mother has resorted to drastic measures, locking herself in a church and going on a hunger strike to protest against the treatment of her son.

While Rubiales has admitted to his mistake, he claims that the kiss was consensual. However, Hermoso has stated that she did not give her permission and felt violated by the incident. She took to social media to express her feelings of vulnerability and being a victim of an impulsive, sexist act.

Rubiales has faced significant backlash for his actions, with numerous teams, players, politicians, and union officials calling for his resignation. Despite this criticism, he has refused to step down and has vowed to fight until the end. His decision has led to resignations within the Spanish national women’s soccer program, and the players have declared that they will not represent Spain until Rubiales is removed from his position.

In response to these accusations, the RFEF has defended Rubiales and accused Hermoso of lying about the incident. They have threatened legal action against her and others involved. FIFA has taken action by suspending Rubiales from all football-related activities for a period of 90 days while disciplinary proceedings are ongoing.

This investigation highlights the ongoing debate surrounding consent and respect within the sports industry. It serves as a reminder that actions which may seem harmless to some can have a significant impact on others. The outcome of this investigation will determine the consequences for Rubiales and the message it sends to the world of soccer.