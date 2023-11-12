Soccer Star’s Father Freed from Captivity by Colombian Rebel Group

Colombian guerrilla group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), released Luis Díaz’s father on Thursday, according to Colombia’s Episcopal Conference. Representatives of the United Nations and the Catholic Church were present to receive him in Valledupar, Colombia. This development comes after Luis Díaz Sr. was kidnapped alongside his wife, Cilenis Marulanda, on October 28 by armed men from ELN.

The UN, in collaboration with the Colombian government, the Catholic Church, and the ELN, played a crucial role in facilitating the release of Luis Díaz Sr. The UN’s political mission in Colombia worked closely with all parties involved to ensure a safe handover. UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed the UN’s involvement in the operation, highlighting the use of their aircraft for transportation.

Following his release, Luis Díaz Sr. was taken to a regional office of the UN in Valledupar, where he was joyfully reunited with his family. The Colombian government’s Peace Delegation and the ELN expressed their satisfaction with the outcome and thanked the UN, police, military, Episcopal conference, and other relevant stakeholders for their efforts in securing Luis Díaz Sr.’s freedom.

The ELN acknowledged that Colombian military operations had initially hindered the release of Luis Díaz Sr. due to concerns over potential clashes with official forces. However, the situation was eventually resolved, allowing for his safe return.

This kidnapping incident has had a significant impact on the ongoing peace talks between the Colombian government and the ELN. The government’s Peace Delegation emphasized the need for the immediate release of all current ELN captives in order to restore trust and preserve the progress made towards peace. Colombia’s Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, echoed these demands, urging the ELN and all illegal armed groups operating in the country to release all kidnapping victims without delay.

The release of Luis Díaz Sr. has been met with widespread appreciation and relief. Liverpool Football Club expressed their joy at the news and extended gratitude to everyone involved in ensuring his safe return. Similarly, the Colombia Football Federation thanked the various forces who contributed to the successful release.

FAQs:

Q: Who was released by the Colombian guerrilla group?

A: Luis Díaz’s father, Luis Díaz Sr., was released by the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Q: Who facilitated the release?

A: The release was facilitated by the United Nations, the Colombian government, the Catholic Church, and the ELN.

Q: What impact did the release have on the peace talks?

A: The release had a significant impact on the peace talks, plunging them into a critical situation. The government’s Peace Delegation will demand the immediate release of all current ELN captives in the next meeting.

Q: How was Luis Díaz Sr. reunited with his family?

A: He was taken to a regional office of the United Nations in Valledupar, Colombia, where he was joyfully reunited with his family.