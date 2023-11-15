Probe into Hospital Management Actions Following Serial Killer Nurse Case

Police are conducting an inquiry into potential corporate manslaughter at the healthcare institution where former nurse Lucy Letby worked. Letby was sentenced in August for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital. The investigation, still in its early stages, aims to assess whether serious management failures occurred.

Corporate manslaughter can be attributed to companies when severe management deficiencies lead to a grave breach of duty of care, according to The Corporate Manslaughter and Corporate Homicide Act 2007. Cheshire Police’s Detective Superintendent Simon Blackwell stated that the investigation will concentrate on the specific time frame of Letby’s indictment, which runs from June 2015 to June 2016. The inquiry will assess senior leadership and decision-making processes to determine if any criminal actions transpired.

Although gross negligence manslaughter charges are not presently being investigated against individuals, the police force is unable to provide further details or respond to specific questions. They recognize the significant impact this investigation will have on various stakeholders, particularly the affected families, whom they are supporting throughout the process.

Switalskis, a law firm representing the families of seven victims of Letby’s attacks, articulated satisfaction that the actions of management are now being considered from a criminal standpoint. They emphasize that it falls upon the Crown Prosecution Service and the police to ascertain whether senior management at the Countess of Chester Hospital deviated so far from reasonable expectations that their conduct contributed to the children’s deaths.

Letby, originally from Hereford, recently lodged an appeal against her whole life order sentence. Furthermore, she is scheduled to face a retrial next year for an outstanding charge related to the attempted murder of a baby girl.

