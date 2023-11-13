Army Recruitment Strategies Overhauled as Enlistment Numbers Fall

In the face of declining enlistment numbers, the US Army is reevaluating its recruitment tactics. Despite making some progress, the Army still falls short of its annual recruiting goal, which can be attributed to several factors. The strong economy, with its enticing job opportunities and benefits, has created a war for talent that the Army is struggling to win. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered the ability of recruiters to visit high schools, key locations for identifying potential recruits.

To address these challenges, the Army is exploring new avenues to attract young men and women. One such approach is being showcased at the Minnesota State Fair, where Army recruiters are trying to market the Army as an appealing choice. Amidst the fair’s usual attractions like corndogs and fried pickles, recruiters are setting up enticing displays and activities.

One recruiter, Staff Sergeant Joshua Spearman, can be seen engaging with fairgoers, encouraging them to participate in activities such as deadlift challenges and pull-ups. However, despite their efforts, many remain hesitant to consider joining the Army. When asked about their reservations, some fairgoers expressed concerns about the nature of the job, voicing a dislike for fighting or a fear of injury or death.

Recognizing these common objections, the Army has adopted a new marketing technique while resurrecting an old slogan. Emphasizing personal development and a sense of service to the nation, the Army aims to present military service as more than just warfare. They highlight the benefits of joining, such as health and dental insurance, and stress the opportunities for growth and helping others, such as assisting in disaster relief efforts.

One potential recruit, a young woman attending the fair, shows interest in joining the Army, prompting recruiters to take her information. While this is a positive sign, the Army acknowledges that the recruiting climate will remain challenging for some time. In response, they plan to intensify their efforts in high schools, now that the pandemic is receding, to connect with potential recruits.

However, even as the Army strives to boost enlistment numbers, they face another obstacle: a significant portion of American youth do not meet the requirements for military service. Factors such as being overweight, having criminal records, or mental and physical health issues greatly reduce the pool of eligible candidates. To compensate for these limitations, the Army has increasingly turned to recent immigrants, expanding recruitment opportunities to a more diverse group.

While the Army continues to grapple with the complexities of recruitment, they remain committed to finding innovative ways to attract new recruits. Whether through rebranding military service, emphasizing personal growth, or targeting previously untapped demographics, their ultimate goal is to ensure a steady supply of skilled and dedicated soldiers.

