Paris on High Alert: Louvre Museum and Versailles Palace Evacuated After Bomb Threats

In a shocking turn of events, the Louvre Museum in Paris and the iconic Versailles Palace were both evacuated on Saturday following bomb threats. The French government, in response to the recent school stabbing by a suspected Islamic extremist, had already begun deploying 7,000 soldiers across the country to enhance security.

The evacuation of these two prominent tourist sites adds to the heightened vigilance around France in light of the recent school attack and the global tensions surrounding the conflict between Israel and Hamas. President Emmanuel Macron’s government is particularly concerned about the local ramifications of the ongoing war.

Alarms blared throughout the Louvre when the evacuation order was issued, echoing not only through the museum but also in the underground shopping center beneath its distinctive pyramid. Police promptly conducted a thorough search of the museum following the receipt of written bomb threats. Fortunately, no explosives were found, and no injuries were reported. The Louvre Museum is set to reopen as usual on Sunday.

As the home of priceless masterpieces like the Mona Lisa, the Louvre receives an average of 30,000 to 40,000 visitors per day and attracts millions of tourists annually. It is a cultural gem that symbolizes the beauty and heritage of Paris.

Meanwhile, Versailles Palace, the former royal residence, also faced bomb threats that resulted in its evacuation. Law enforcement agencies swiftly examined the premises and surrounding areas. Additionally, Gare de Lyon, a major train station in Paris, was evacuated after the discovery of a possible explosive device.

The French government’s response to the escalating threats has been swift and decisive. President Macron’s office has authorized the mobilization of 7,000 soldiers by Monday night. This move comes after the government elevated the national threat alert, allowing for the temporary deployment of additional troops to safeguard public spaces and take necessary precautions.

Counter-terrorism authorities are actively investigating the school stabbing incident in Arras, where the assailant and several other individuals are currently in custody. However, the exact motive behind the attack remains unclear, as the suspect is refusing to cooperate with investigators. Reports suggest that the suspect, who hails from Russia’s Ingushetia region near Chechnya, had been under surveillance for potential Islamic radicalization.

The recent incidents have left the nation in shock, with trauma specialists emphasizing the importance of promptly addressing emotions and visiting the scene of such horrific events. Families, students, and teachers have returned to the Gambetta-Carnot school, where the attack took place, seeking solace and support. The school has been reopened, although classes remain canceled.

To foster unity and resilience, French middle schools and high schools will open later on Monday to allow staff to openly discuss the attack and provide support to students. Each establishment will observe a minute of silence to honor the victims of all school-based attacks.

President Macron has urged the people of France to remain united during these challenging times. The actions taken by the government and the resilience shown by the community in the face of adversity are testaments to the country’s determination to stand strong against extremism and violence.

