India-Canada Row: Addressing Issues of Violence and Extremism

The ongoing India-Canada row regarding violence and extremism has gained significant attention, drawing reactions from various corners. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed his awareness of the US’ reaction during a press conference in Washington DC. Both India and the US have shared their respective viewpoints on the matter.

Mr. Jaishankar highlighted the larger issue at hand, which is the “permissiveness” regarding incidents of violence and extremism in Canada. The Indian government has flagged this concern, emphasizing that no incident should be viewed in isolation. There is a broader context and multiple problems that need to be addressed.

While many Indians are aware of the presence of individuals in Canada advocating violence and separatism, Mr. Jaishankar believes that this information is not widely known among Americans. He stressed the importance of the US understanding India’s perspective, as it maintains good relations with both Ottawa and New Delhi.

The minister also emphasized the need for dialogue between concerned governments to address individual cases as well as the larger underlying issues. It is crucial for the US to engage in a conversation with India and Canada to foster understanding and find mutual solutions.

India has taken a reasonable stance in the matter, safeguarding the integrity of its missions abroad. The recent allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, claiming Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, have been firmly rejected by India. In response, India has suspended its visa services in Canada.

In light of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence, India has issued a travel advisory urging its citizens and those traveling to Canada to exercise utmost caution.

As the India-Canada row continues, it is crucial to address the underlying issues of violence and extremism, foster dialogue, and promote understanding between the nations involved.