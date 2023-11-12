The Tragic Consequence of Lost Tourists Crossing an International Border

In a tragic turn of events, two tourists on a jet ski adventure off the coast of Morocco met an untimely end after mistakenly crossing the border into Algeria. Bilal Kissi and Abdelali Mechouer, both French-Moroccan dual nationals, were part of a group of four individuals who unwittingly veered off course from the Saidia resort in northeast Morocco and found themselves in Algerian waters. The Algerian coast guard, under the assumption of a border breach, responded with gunfire, resulting in the fatalities of Kissi and Mechouer.

It is a heartbreaking incident that highlights the importance of vigilance and respect for international borders. While innocently lost, the consequences of such accidental incursions can be fatally severe.

Smail Snabe, another member of the group, was successfully apprehended by the Algerian coast guard. The lone survivor, Mohamed Kissi, managed to swim his way back to safety with the aid of the Moroccan navy. In recounting the incident, Kissi expressed gratitude for his own survival while mourning the loss of his brother and friend.

The exact circumstances leading to the lethal encounter remain contested. Kissi denied any attempts on their part to evade the Algerian coast guard, stating that his brother had attempted to communicate with the officials before shots were fired. The series of events tragically unfolded as the group had become lost, depleted of fuel, and ultimately strayed into Algerian waters.

The shock and grief surrounding this incident are palpable. Abdelkarim Kissi, an actor and cousin to both Mohamed and Bilal, has voiced his outrage and called for Moroccan authorities to seek justice by bringing the case to international courts. They firmly believe that their loved ones’ only transgression was the accidental crossing of Algerian territorial waters, as they were merely on vacation with friends.

The arrested tourist, Smail Snabe, has been presented before an Algerian prosecutor, although specific charges have yet to be disclosed. Moroccan media has refrained from commenting on the case, leaving the matter in the hands of the judiciary.

This heartbreaking incident unfolds against a backdrop of strained relations between Algeria and Morocco. Disputes over the Western Sahara and a closed border since 1994 have fueled tension between the two North African nations. Diplomatic ties between Algeria and Morocco were severed two years ago, with Algeria accusing its neighbor of hostile actions. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune stated in March that relations with Morocco had reached an almost irreversible point.

– [Le360 news site](https://www.le360.ma/faits-divers/maroc-des-jet-skiers-franco-marocains-tues-par-la-garde-cotiere-algerienne-251917)

– [AFP news agency](https://www.afp.com/)