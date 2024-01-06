Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal’s Emotional Appeal & Health Concerns in Court

Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal made an emotional appeal in court on Saturday, expressing his despair and stating that he has “lost every hope” in life. Goyal, who is facing charges of a Rs 538 crore fraud at Canara Bank, tearfully pleaded with the judge, saying that he believes it would be better for him to “die in jail” rather than live in his current condition.

Goyal, visibly shaken and with tears in his eyes, revealed that his wife Anita is in the advanced stages of cancer, which has added to his emotional turmoil. The former airline executive also highlighted the challenges he faces in receiving proper assistance from the jail staff, emphasizing his deteriorating physical health.

During the hearing, Goyal described his various ailments, including swollen and painful knees, difficulty in urinating, and passing blood in urine. He expressed his concerns about visiting the hospital due to the inconvenience and long queues that hinder adequate examination and follow-up care.

Despite his health condition, Goyal insisted on being present in court to personally submit his concerns. The judge took note of his trembling body and assured Goyal that his mental and physical well-being would be taken care of, promising to address his health concerns.

Goyal’s bail plea, which cites multiple medical ailments, will be further reviewed on January 16. The Enforcement Directorate’s case against Goyal, his wife Anita, and former executives of Jet Airways stems from a complaint filed by Canara Bank. The bank alleges that it sanctioned credit and loans worth Rs 848.86 crore to Jet Airways, with an outstanding amount of Rs 538.62 crore.

This latest development sheds light on the challenges faced by Goyal, not only in his legal battles but also in dealing with personal hardships. His emotional plea and health concerns highlight the complex nature of this case, raising questions about the impact of such high-profile proceedings on an individual’s well-being.

