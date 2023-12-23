Underwater City Revealed: A Metropolis Beneath Australia’s Coastline

Deep beneath the waves of the vast Australian coastline, lies an extraordinary discovery that challenges our understanding of ancient civilizations. Recent research published in the esteemed journal Quaternary Science Reviews has unveiled the existence of a lost civilization, hidden beneath the waters off the coast of Australia. This once-thriving metropolis, with a landmass exceeding 1.6 times the size of the United Kingdom, served as a vital resource hub and sanctuary for human populations over 2.5 million years ago.

Contrary to our preconceived notions of human settlement, this submerged region was not mere land, but an extensive archipelago. The study reveals that this now-drowned world supported an inland sea, along with an intricate network of saltwater and freshwater lakes. The northern region of Kimberley, connected to New Guinea, once witnessed the rise and fall of a thriving civilization that utilized these aquatic resources for sustenance and shelter.

The staggering implications of this discovery paint a vivid picture of early maritime exploration. The submerged continental shelf acted as a catalyst, propelling the first seafaring explorers from Wallacea into an unfamiliar yet adaptive environment. This archipelago offered these pioneers a seamless transition, allowing them to develop maritime economies before embarking further onto the vast terrestrial continent of Sahul.

The implications of this revelation are awe-inspiring. It is estimated that the submerged shelf, once thought to be an arid desert, could have sustained a population ranging from 50,000 to an astonishing 500,000 individuals. Mythology often speaks of lost civilizations like Atlantis, and in many ways, this discovery draws parallels to those legendary tales. The submerged metropolis may have acted as a bridge, permitting ancient humans to walk upon the Australian continent long before it transformed into the immense island we recognize today.

