Rebel Alliance Makes Significant Gains as Myanmar Junta Faces Unprecedented Challenge

Amidst intense fighting and resistance, a rebel alliance in northern Myanmar has accomplished a significant feat by capturing key areas, including the border regions adjacent to China. This marks the most considerable setback for the military junta since the coup in 2021, according to sources such as rebel commanders, diplomats, and analysts.

The fiercest clashes have taken place in northern Shan state along Myanmar’s border with China, where three influential ethnic armed groups have joined forces to lead an offensive. Over the past few weeks, they have successfully seized multiple towns and military outposts.

Myanmar’s military-appointed president expressed concerns on Thursday that the country is at risk of fracturing due to its inability to effectively address the insurgency. In response to the deteriorating situation, China’s foreign ministry pledged to ensure security and stability along its border with Myanmar and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities among all parties involved.

Anti-junta fighters have demonstrated an unprecedented level of coordination, managing to overrun 100 military outposts. As a consequence, the junta faces the potential loss of control over critical border crossings that account for approximately 40% of cross-border trade and serve as a vital source of tax revenue, as noted by the United States Institute of Peace think-tank.

The ongoing conflict in Shan state has resulted in the displacement of around 50,000 people. The United Nations reported that continuing artillery shelling and airstrikes have forced some individuals to seek refuge in China.

This recent development is being viewed by knowledgeable insiders as a significant turning point. One diplomat, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the military as being at its weakest since the coup, while two other diplomats echoed this assessment.

The rebellion, referred to as “Operation 1027” due to the date of its commencement, represents the culmination of more than a year of careful preparation by the rebel alliance, which includes the Bamar People’s Liberation Army. The leader of this group, Maung Saungkha, views the offensive as the most extensive and successful operation since the Spring Revolution, the popular uprising that led to the overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi’s democratically elected government in February 2021.

Resistance groups are collaborating closely to exert pressure on the already strained military. The National Unity Government, Myanmar’s parallel civilian administration, which supports separate assaults on towns in Sagaing division, views this moment as an invaluable opportunity that may not present itself again.

Analysts and resistance leaders have noted that the military has offered unexpectedly feeble resistance to the rebel forces. This places additional strain on a junta leadership that is already grappling with severe economic sanctions, a shortage of foreign exchange, and a corruption scandal involving allies of junta leader Min Aung Hlaing.

The relationship between Myanmar and China has also experienced strain due to border disputes and the recent rebel offensive. The “Brotherhood Alliance,” consisting of the Arakan Army, Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army, would not have been able to carry out their offensive without China’s tacit support, according to diplomats. Beijing has been pressuring Myanmar to crack down on criminal syndicates operating scams from border areas.

While the junta has undoubtedly been weakened, diplomats believe that an imminent collapse of the armed forces remains unlikely, although the possibility of further territorial losses persists. The response from the junta in the coming days will determine whether they can regain control over the trade routes with China. Failure to do so would be seen as a sign of historic weakness, according to Richard Horsey, senior Myanmar advisor at the International Crisis Group.

