Gaza’s War-Wounded Face Difficult Choices Amidst Growing Challenges

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip – As the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza reaches its 12th week, the number of war-wounded facing life-altering decisions is on the rise. Shaimaa Nabahin, a 22-year-old university student, recently faced an impossible choice presented by doctors at the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital – either lose her left leg or risk death. After her ankle was partially severed in an Israeli airstrike, doctors discovered she was suffering from blood poisoning. In a bid to maximize her chances of survival, Nabahin made the difficult decision to have her leg amputated 15 centimeters below the knee.

This heart-wrenching choice is not unique to Nabahin. Among the more than 54,500 war-wounded individuals in Gaza, countless others have had to make similar decisions that forever alter the course of their lives. The World Health Organization and the Health Ministry in Gaza have reported that amputations have become commonplace during the ongoing conflict. However, precise figures are difficult to determine amidst the chaos and limited resources.

Lack of proper treatment and limited access to medical facilities have exacerbated the situation. With only nine out of Gaza’s 36 hospitals still operational, overcrowding and scarcity of resources have become major obstacles in providing adequate healthcare. The remaining hospitals are stretched thin, unable to keep up with the influx of patients and lacking the necessary equipment to perform surgeries. Many wounded individuals struggle to reach the hospitals due to ongoing Israeli bombardment and ground combat, further complicating their chances of receiving timely medical attention.

The shortage of vascular surgeons, who are crucial in trauma injury response and limb preservation, has also contributed to the increasing number of amputations. In some cases, limbs could have potentially been saved with appropriate medical care. However, the severity of injuries and the lack of vascular surgeons pose significant challenges. As a result, immediate amputations are often necessary to prevent life-threatening infections from spreading.

Sean Casey, an official from the World Health Organization, highlighted the dire situation during a recent news conference, stating, “People may die of the infections that they have because their limbs are infected. We saw patients who were septic.”

The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by Hamas militants crossing the border on October 7, resulting in approximately 1,200 deaths, mostly civilians, and over 240 hostages. Israel remains committed to dismantling Hamas and regaining control of Gaza, vowing to continue the fight until all hostages are freed. The toll on the Palestinian population is devastating, with more than 20,600 Palestinians losing their lives in the conflict, of which approximately 70% are women and children.

Even prior to the war, Gaza’s health system was already overwhelmed due to years of conflict and a blockade enforced by Israel and Egypt in response to Hamas’ takeover in 2007. Previous anti-blockade protests led by Hamas in 2018 and 2019 resulted in thousands of Palestinians being wounded by Israeli army fire, with over 120 individuals having their limbs amputated.

