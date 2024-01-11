Gaza’s Desperate Struggle: A Dire Humanitarian Crisis Unfolding

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the Gaza Strip is teetering on the brink of famine, according to a recent report by a United Nations-affiliated panel. This alarming situation reveals a resurgence of civilian sieges in warfare and raises concerns about the effectiveness of international laws in protecting vulnerable populations from man-made famines.

The current crisis in Gaza is unparalleled in its potential devastating consequences. The territory is home to 2.2 million people, all of whom are now trapped and deprived of adequate food, water, and supplies due to the Israeli response to Hamas’s surprise attack on October 7th. The panel warns that without urgent intervention, Gaza could reach famine levels as early as early February.

Although some limited aid is entering Gaza, the ongoing bombardment and ground fighting have severely hampered distribution efforts. Scholars of famine emphasize that the destruction of essential structures for survival and the enforcement of the siege in Gaza surpass any other man-made famine in the past 75 years.

Gaza’s case is also emblematic of a global trend where progress against famine has been reversed in recent years. Conflict-related food crises, such as those in Yemen, Syria, and the Tigray region of Ethiopia, combined with the effects of environmental conditions and climate change, have claimed over a million lives. However, Gaza stands out because its inhabitants are trapped within the territory with no means to seek food elsewhere.

While Israel denies responsibility for the food shortage in Gaza, asserting that there is an adequate amount of food available, humanitarian organizations argue otherwise. They highlight the significant challenges they face in increasing their capabilities to receive and distribute aid effectively. The destruction of communication networks, fuel shortages, and ongoing Israeli bombardment further complicate their efforts.

The situation in Gaza underscores the urgent need for action to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. The World Food Program reports that before the conflict, about 500 trucks daily transported supplies, including food, to Gaza. However, as of last week, only an average of 127 trucks are permitted to cross the main Israeli checkpoint per day. The limited aid that does enter Gaza is incredibly challenging to distribute due to the precarious conditions on the ground.

Gaza’s dependency on humanitarian aid for survival has reached unprecedented levels. The risk of famine was assessed by 30 experts from 19 agencies convened by the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organization using the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. This global initiative monitors food access in various regions, and if specific thresholds are surpassed, a Famine Review Committee is formed to determine the likelihood of a famine.

The declaration of a famine, or even the recognition of an imminent risk, is crucial as it can mobilize international response and intervention. Nevertheless, it is a contentious term, and governments involved in the conflict often resist its application to avoid accountability. In the case of Gaza, the potential declaration of a famine would hold significant implications for those perceived as responsible for causing it.

History has shown instances where starvation has been deployed as a military tactic. The Hungerplan during World War II led to the deaths of over three million Soviets, while Operation Starvation, executed by the U.S. Navy and Air Force, blockaded food delivery to Japan. Additionally, famines during Nigeria’s civil war, the Bosnian war, Syria’s ongoing civil war, and more recently, Ethiopia, share similarities with the siege-like conditions experienced in Gaza.

As the humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza, urgent international attention and intervention are essential to prevent a catastrophe. The lives of millions of people hang in the balance, and collective action is needed to secure their basic right to food and survival.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is causing the famine-like conditions in Gaza?

The current famine-like conditions in Gaza are a result of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. The Israeli response to Hamas’s attack, including the sealing of the territory, has cut off the flow of food, water, and supplies, leaving the population at risk of starvation.

2. Is Israel responsible for the food shortage in Gaza?

Israel denies responsibility for the food shortage and claims that there is a sufficient amount of food in Gaza. However, humanitarian organizations argue that the Israeli blockade and ongoing bombardment make it extremely challenging for aid to reach those in need.

3. How are humanitarian organizations adapting to the crisis?

Humanitarian organizations are working tirelessly to increase their capabilities to receive and distribute aid effectively in Gaza. However, the destruction of communication networks, fuel shortages, and ongoing military activities pose significant obstacles to their efforts.

4. How can the international community help?

The international community must prioritize the Gaza crisis and provide urgent assistance to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe. This includes supporting humanitarian organizations with additional resources, advocating for unrestricted access to essential supplies, and actively engaging in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the conflict.

