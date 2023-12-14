Foster Children in Gaza: Overcoming Tragedy and Building Resilience

In the war-torn streets of Gaza, the devastating toll on innocent lives continues to rise. Among them is Amir Taha, a 20-month-old orphan, who lies silently on a bed in a field hospital. With a raw wound across his forehead and bruises around his eyes, he bears the physical scars of a recent Israeli strike that took the lives of his parents and two siblings. However, Amir is too young to comprehend the magnitude of his loss.

Nehaia Al-Qadra, Amir’s aunt, shares the heartbreaking details of how they found him in his mother’s arms on the street. “His sister died, his brother died, his uncle, and his other sister is injured in the hospital… Now it’s just us two and God,” she says.

Amidst the horrors of modern warfare, the United Arab Emirates government has set up a field hospital in Rafah to provide much-needed medical aid to the people of Gaza. This functioning facility stands as a beacon of hope in a region overwhelmed by destruction and despair.

CNN, the first Western media outlet to gain access to southern Gaza, witnessed the tireless efforts of medical professionals at the field hospital. While local hospitals struggle with limited resources and damaged infrastructure, this well-equipped facility offers vital support to those with severe injuries.

Visiting the streets strewn with rubble and the somber faces of people trying to make sense of their lives, it is evident that the aftermath of conflict casts a somber shadow. Most shops remain closed, and the chill of December adds to the hardships faced by the population.

In another room, eight-year-old Jinan Sahar Mughari lies in a full body cast. Her home was destroyed in the bombings, and she suffered a broken skull and leg. Through tears, her mother, Hiba Mohammed Mughari, recounts the harrowing experience of finding her daughter in the hospital. The emotional toll on the medical staff treating these innocent child victims of war is evident, but their dedication allows them to persevere.

Dr. Ahmed Almazrouei, one of the doctors at the field hospital, acknowledges the profound impact of witnessing injured children first-hand. “It’s something that changes your heart,” he says. Dr. Abdallah Al-Naqbi, the hospital’s medical director, emphasizes that these victims are civilians who do not deserve to suffer such devastating injuries.

The construction of the field hospital was swift, and its state-of-the-art equipment and dedicated staff make its 150 beds highly sought after. The people of Gaza rely on this lifeline for critical medical care, as they navigate the challenges of life in a war-torn territory.

