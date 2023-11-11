Army Special Operations: The Struggles Faced by Women in the Field

Women serving in Army special operations face significant obstacles and discrimination, according to a comprehensive internal study released by the service. The study reveals that senior noncommissioned officers within the Army show clear sexism and have expressed resistance towards working with women and acknowledging female superiors. Although women make up 8% of the Army special operations community, they still encounter barriers in advancing their careers within the elite echelons of the military.

The study, conducted in 2021, aimed to identify the key challenges faced by women in special operations. It uncovered numerous blunt and sexist comments from soldiers, particularly noncommissioned officers, who expressed the belief that women have no place in special operations. The study highlights the existence of double standards imposed on female soldiers compared to their male counterparts. For example, female soldiers reported being criticized for wearing yoga pants during physical training, while male soldiers worked out shirtless. Additionally, women described having to work harder than men with little room for error, and being passed over for job opportunities in favor of less qualified men.

The issue of sexism within Army special operations is partly the result of a generational divide, as the service is still largely influenced by older men who hold antiquated views on women. However, the presence of a small but growing number of female Green Berets is slowly challenging these traditional beliefs. The special operations community has historically been male-dominated, contributing to the perpetuation of a boys club environment. Change and progress in this regard will require time and a concerted effort to shift cultural norms.

Despite these challenges, women have long played a vital role in special operations, including their significant contributions in Afghanistan, where they worked closely with Afghan women facing their own obstacles. Women have also expanded their presence in the conventional Army, with notable achievements such as Maj. Gen. Laura Yeager becoming the first woman to lead an Army division. Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann, the first female senior enlisted leader for Army special operations, emphasizes that the focus should be on education to combat ignorance, and highlights the positive impact that supportive male mentors and advocates have had throughout her career.

It is evident that there is still much work to be done to eliminate sexism and discrimination within Army special operations. Changing the culture and creating a more inclusive and equitable environment is crucial for the progress and success of the military as a whole. By addressing these issues head-on and promoting education and understanding, the Army can ensure that all soldiers, regardless of gender, have equal opportunities to excel and thrive in their chosen careers.

FAQ:

Q: Are women represented in Army special operations?

A: Yes, women constitute approximately 8% of the Army special operations community, with most serving in support roles.

Q: Do women still face sexism and discrimination within Army special operations?

A: Yes, the internal study reveals that women in Army special operations encounter blatant sexism and discrimination, particularly among senior noncommissioned officers.

Q: What are some examples of the challenges faced by women in Army special operations?

A: Female soldiers reported double standards, such as being criticized for wearing yoga pants while men worked out shirtless. They also described having to work harder than men with little margin for error and being passed over for job opportunities in favor of less qualified men.

Q: How is the Army addressing the issue of sexism in special operations?

A: The Army acknowledges the existence of the problem and recognizes the need for improvement. Efforts are being made to change the culture, promote education, and foster a more supportive and inclusive environment for all soldiers.

Q: Are there any women in leadership roles within Army special operations?

A: Yes, Command Sgt. Maj. JoAnn Naumann currently serves as the first female senior enlisted leader for Army special operations, highlighting the progress being made towards inclusivity and gender equality.

Q: What is the significance of the small number of female Green Berets?

A: The presence of female Green Berets challenges traditional beliefs and helps reshape attitudes towards women in Army special operations, gradually breaking down the barriers of sexism and discrimination.