Russian-Armenian Relations Take a New Turn as Armenia Expands Military Cooperation with the US

Armenia, a historic ally of Russia, is set to embark on a new chapter in its foreign relations as it announces plans to strengthen military cooperation with the United States. This development comes in the wake of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent absence during a welcoming ceremony for Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in November 2022.

The decision by Armenia to engage in training exercises with US troops demonstrates a desire to diversify its strategic partnerships and enhance its military capabilities. While Russia has long been Armenia’s principal ally and provider of military support, this move signifies a shift towards embracing a more multi-faceted approach to its defense and security.

The expanded cooperation between Armenia and the US is expected to cover various areas, including joint military exercises, equipment and technology transfers, and collaboration in defense research and development. Such initiatives aim to bolster Armenia’s defense capabilities and promote interoperability with the armed forces of other nations.

FAQ:

Q: Why is Armenia seeking to strengthen military cooperation with the United States?

A: Armenia’s decision to enhance its military cooperation with the US reflects its desire to establish a more diversified network of strategic partners and strengthen its defense capabilities.

Q: Will this cooperation with the US strain Armenia’s relationship with Russia?

A: While Armenia’s expanded military cooperation with the US marks a significant development, it is unlikely to sever its longstanding ties with Russia. Armenia values its close relationship with Russia and is expected to maintain a balanced approach in its foreign policy.

Q: What areas will the enhanced cooperation between Armenia and the US cover?

A: The expanded cooperation between Armenia and the US will encompass joint military exercises, technology and equipment transfers, and collaboration in defense research and development.

As Armenia deepens its military ties with the United States, it is crucial to recognize that this does not signal a complete overhaul of its strategic partnerships. Russia’s longstanding support to Armenia will likely continue to play a vital role. Nonetheless, Armenia’s decision to expand its military cooperation demonstrates its commitment to diversify its relationships and strengthen its defense capabilities through collaborative efforts with multiple nations.

Sources:

– [Armenia Defense Ministry](https://www.defense.am/)

– [US Department of Defense](https://www.defense.gov/)